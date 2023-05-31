Hall’s WWE NXT Review 5.30.23  

NXT

Date: May 30, 2023

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

We’re done with Battleground and that means it is time for NXT to head back home. There is a lot of fallout to deal with here, but we also have a weaponized steel cage match. That would be for those of you who just don’t get enough out of putting two wrestlers inside a big steel box. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne, as the two of them were part of that famed two woman team known as Toxic Attraction. They were friends and now they’re not, so let’s put them in a cage full of weapons.

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

In a weaponized cage, but Jayne jumps Dolin from behind during their entrances. Dolin is sent into the steps and the cage wall before Jayne throws her inside for the opening bell. Jayne whips her with a belt, only to be sent into the cage. Dolin gets in some not great belt shots of her own before putting a trashcan over Dolin’s head.

Some kicks rock Jayne and a running dropkick against the trashcan gets two. Dolin chokes with the belt some more and we take a break. Back with Dolin firing off knees and hitting an STO for two. Jayne plants her on some chairs for two and it’s time to load up a table. That’s a bit too long though and Dolin fights back on top, setting up a kind of chokeslam through the table for the pin at 12:31.

Rating: C+. It was a violent enough match (in the WWE sense that is) but I’m getting rather tired of having to put weapons in a cage. If that’s the option, why bother with the cage at all? Just do a street fight and have the weapons that way instead. Other than that, this still didn’t exactly feel like some big blood feud, but at least this should wrap it up for good.

Long recap of Battleground.

Wes Lee is happy with his win on Sunday but he’s a bit sore. The Dyad comes in to yell at him but Tyler Bate evens things up. A tag match seems likely.

Tony D’Angelo had his mugshot taken.

Gallus is happy with their win at Battleground when Stacks comes in. Stacks accuses them of turning D’Angelo in and gets beaten down as a result.

Here are Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to brag about retaining at Battleground. Before they can get too far, here are Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson to interrupt. Dar brags about retaining his title but Williams points out the cheating that it took to keep the Heritage Cup. Hayes says the Heritage Cup is on a level, but the title is on a bigger level. They argue about whether Hayes could beat Dar once, let alone in two falls, with Hayes being accused of practicing load management (meaning he doesn’t wrestle often). Hayes gives Dar a title shot tonight.

Cora Jade brags about how unfair she was treated in the tournament but Ivy Nile comes in to tell her to shut up. They get catty with each other and a match seems likely.

Reggie comes up to Axiom in the back and thanks Axiom for opening his eyes. That’s why he helped Axiom against Dabba-Kato last week. Reggie leaves and Axiom doesn’t seem to know what to make of that.

Dyad vs. Wes Lee/Tyler Bate

Bate takes Fowler down to start and gets two off a sunset flip. Lee comes in and kicks Fowler in the head, setting up a spinning crossbody for two more. The good guys clear the ring with dropkicks but the Dyad is back in for the staredown….and Mustafa Ali is here. We take a break and come back with Ali on commentary as Bate is in trouble.

Bate knees his way out of a double suplex attempt as Ali talks about being a free agent, meaning he can show up anywhere. The tag brings in Lee to clean house, including a kick to Reid’s back in the corner. A double Cardiac Kick drops the Dyad and stereo Spiral Taps knock them silly. The Tyler Driver 97 finish Reid at 9:27.

Rating: C+. The match was good enough, but the Ali stuff is what matters here. Ali is someone who definitely needs to come up with something new and going down to NXT, where he can do more of his own style without getting crushed, might be just the ticket. For now though, I’ll setting for Bate rising up the ranks a little bit more.

Post match Ivy Nile runs out to jump Ava, drawing in Joe Gacy to go after Lee. Mustafa Ali comes in to help clear the ring and poses with Lee and Bate.

We look back at Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey mocking Thea Hail at Chase U during Battleground.

Earlier today, Gulak was running a grappling class and Hail made sure to get involved. Hail gets in with Dempsey and we cut away before we see how it goes.

Here is Tiffany Stratton for her big celebration, complete with various pictures of her in the ring. She lists off various stars who have won the title before and talks about what it means to be a champion. Tiffany calls out all of the women in the locker room, who must feel star struck. She brags about how she might just retire for life and thinks that everyone should have a chance at the Tiffy Title. Next week, it’s a battle royal to crown the new #1 contender, but it doesn’t matter who wins. Balloons and confetti go off but a bunch of women get in the ring to knock her to the floor.

Noam Dar’s goons come up to Trick Williams and they bicker a bit.

Dani Palmer is in the ring to demand that the attacker show her face. We see some clips of the attacker’s attacks and here is the attacker to attack again. And it’s Blair Davenport.

Last week, Eddy Thorpe was consoled over his loss when Damon Kemp came in to mock him. They’ll fight next week (as in a week from this show airing, not a week from them arguing).

Joe Coffey vs. Stacks

The rest of Gallus is banned from the building. Stacks starts fast with a headlock but gets sent into the corner for his efforts. A knee and elbow to the ribs give Coffey two but Stacks is able to knock him outside. We take a break and come back with Coffey hitting a release suplex for two as Stacks stays in trouble. Stacks gets in an elbow but they take it outside where Stacks is sent into the steps. The running headbutt to the chest and All The Best For The Bells finishes Stacks at 10:00.

Rating: C. Well that was a bit long, which might have something to do with the roster still being a bit thin. Joe hasn’t been in the ring much lately but he can still wrestle a competent power match. Stacks seems to be up to something with the whole D’Angelo deal and I’m curious to see where that goes. Then again there is every chance that Stacks turned on D’Angelo, and I’m not sure how interesting that feud would be. For now though, they had a decent enough match here.

Mr. Stone isn’t happy with Von Wagner being mad and says it’s time he sees a therapist. Stone will even pay for it! Wagner promises to think about the offer.

We get a kind of mini documentary on Ilja Dragunov getting ready for his Last Man Standing Match, followed by a look at the match itself. This, and the match, were rather good.

Cora Jade vs. Ivy Nile

Nile starts fast but gets pulled down by the hair to cut her off for two. Jade ties her in the ropes for a chop, which hits Nile HARD in the face. A running dropkick gets two but Nile fights up. Cue Ava for a distraction though, allowing Jade to hit Jaded for the pin at 4:14.

Rating: C-. This didn’t have much time to go anywhere and they had an angle in the middle to take away even more of what they had. I can see why Jade is getting the win as she is in a better place at the moment, but I still think there is something to be done with Nile. She’s a unique kind of star and if she can get better in the talking department, she has a bright future.

Tank Ledger and Hank Walker love chicken parm, honey badgers and buffalo sauce. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe come in to discuss sauces and everyone seems cool.

The Diamond Mine and Schism get in an argument backstage.

NXT Title: Noam Dar vs. Carmelo Hayes

Only Hayes is defending, this isn’t under Heritage Cup rules. Trick Williams, Jakara Jackson, Oro Mensah and Lash Legend are all here too. Dar takes over to start but Hayes picks up the pace to get a breather. A springboard spinning crossbody takes Dar to the floor and we take a break. Back with Hayes hitting the Fade Away for two and striking away as Dar can’t get much going.

A pump kick drops Dar again and Hayes plants him down for two. The seconds get in a fight on the floor, which is enough for Williams to be ejected. The distraction lets Dar elbow Hayes down for two and slap on the kneebar. With that broken up, Dar puts Hayes on top but here are Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer to cut off Mensah’s interference. Hayes hits a dive onto the villains on the floor, setting up Nothing But Net to retain the title at 11:12.

Rating: B-. I’m not sure how much drama there was to this one but Dar isn’t going to be hurt by losing to the NXT Champion. Lee and Frazer still being mad over Battleground makes sense and I liked having them run in here. Hayes can put on a good match with anyone and having him rack up another win is a smart move. He just needs a next big challenger to come after him.

Post match Baron Corbin of all people runs out and jumps Hayes. Corbin holds up the NXT Title to end the show. I’ve heard far worse ideas.

Results

Gigi Dolin b. Jacy Jayne – Chokeslam through a table

Wes Lee/Tyler Bate b. Dyad – Tyler Driver 97 to Reid

Joe Coffey b. Stacks – All The Best For The Bells

Cora Jade b. Ivy Nile – Jaded

Carmelo Hayes b. Noam Dar – Nothing But Net

