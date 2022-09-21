Hall’s WWE NXT Review 9.20.22  

NXT

Date: September 20, 2022

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

We’re officially into the second year of NXT 2.0 which now seems to be minus the 2.0. Things seem to be moving forward into a new era around here and that should be good for NXT as a whole. I’m not sure what that is going to mean but we do have a #1 contenders match this week between Tyler Bate and JD McDonagh. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Earlier today, Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa came in to see Shawn Michaels and the results of the match last week cannot stand. Sikoa was not the sanctioned challenger and therefore cannot be the North American Champion. The title is handed over and Sikoa hands over the title, with Shawn wishing him luck anywhere he goes. Hayes is ready to have the title handed back to him but Shawn says not so fast. In six weeks at Halloween Havoc, there is a six man ladder match (gah) for the title. I like Sikoa not losing and Shawn as the kind of GM, but the ladder match….not so much.

Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

Match #2 in a best of three series with Axiom up 1-0. Frazer starts fast with a backslide, setting off a series of rollups for two each. Axiom goes for the ankle but Frazer escapes and that’s a standoff. A bridging northern lights suplex gives Axiom two but Frazer dropkicks him out of the air. That’s enough to send Axiom bailing to the floor and we take a break.

Back with Axiom fighting out of a front facelock and hitting a running dropkick. A high crossbody gives Axiom two but Frazer superkicks him down for the same. Axiom is back up with a super hiptoss for two of his own but he takes too long going up. Frazer runs the corner for a superplex into a spinning suplex into the Phoenix splash for the pin at 13:09.

Rating: B. This was the kind of action based match that these two were always going to have and they didn’t’ even go with anything stupid like having Axiom kicking out after that kind of a finishing sequence. Very good match here and an upgrade over their first match, which has me wanting to see the rematch. Odds are they wind up as a team, but at least they’re having a good run getting there.

Alba Fyre wants the Women’s Title.

Mandy Rose insists she isn’t worried about Fyre. She’ll take out Fallon Henley next week and then beat Fyre.

We recap Damon Kemp turning on the Diamond Mine, even showing footage of him being paid off by the D’Angelo Family (to win the Tag Team Titles, but that failed due to Santos Escobar). Then he took out Roderick Strong and knows that the Creeds are mad at him anyway. He’ll fight either of them one on one. This was a heck of an explanation and better than I was expecting.

Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley are ready for the tag match, with Nile insisting that she’s ok.

Tatum Paxley/Ivy Nile vs. Toxic Attraction

Paxley and Dolin lock up to start and then trade some dives with neither getting anywhere. A dropkick staggers Dolin but she’s right back with a running clothesline. Jayne comes in for some kicks and a backsplash for two but Paxley fights out of an armbar. It’s back to Nile for a suplex as everything breaks down. A spinning Codebreaker sets up some stereo kicks to drop Paxley for the pin at 3:57.

Rating: C-. This didn’t have time to get anywhere and they didn’t exactly play into the idea of Nile being distracted. Paxley and Nile are still a bit of a weird team but it is a good thing to see them getting time together to make them feel like a normal pairing. Nothing match and not very good, as Toxic Attraction gets built back up again.

Here is Schism to talk about how awesome they are and how everyone should join them. Joe Gacy calls out Cameron Grimes again but here are Edris Enofe and Malik Blade for the brawl, following last week’s beating.

Dyad vs. Edris Enofe/Malik Blade

It’s a brawl to start until Blade works on Fowler’s wrist. Some double teaming takes Fowler down but it’s quickly off to Reid, who takes Enofe into the corner. That is broken up rather quickly and Blade comes in with a high crossbody to both of them. The big flip dive to the floor drops the Dyad and we take a break.

Back with Blade in trouble through a pull of the sweater vest. We pause for the Schism hug on the floor before the beating is back on. Blade slips through the legs though and the hot tag brings in Enofe to clean house. Blade tags right back in for a spinebuster/side kick combination on Reid but Fowler makes the save. A step up Canadian Destroyer drops Enofe and Ticket To Mayhem finishes him off at 9:15.

Rating: C. This is your weekly reminder that Schism and the Dyad are absolutely horrible and not worth the time of day. The gimmick s something that has been done so much better elsewhere and I can’t believe that we are continuing their run. Enofe and Blade continue to be that team that should be something but haven’t gotten the chance yet. That might come later, but for now, it is a lot of spinning their wheels.

We look at Quincy Elliott’s debut last week.

Video on Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez, with Satomura taking her out and then Cora Jade vs. Perez continuing. Perez is ready to be more violent.

Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo

Choo takes her down to start and sends Jade outside for a dive but gets taken down by the hair. Back in and Jade hammers away before grabbing a cross arm choke. Choo fights up to start the comeback but gets caught in a DDT to give Jade the fast pin at 4:12.

Rating: D+. Little more than a squash here until Jade finished her off. Jade continues to find her footing as a heel but she has come a long way in a few weeks. On the other hand you have Choo, who is at least dressing a bit more seriously. It might not be much, but any step is an improvement over how bad things have been for her.

Post match Lash Legend comes in to boot Choo down.

Bron Breakker is grateful to the fans for voting him Superstar Of The Year. As for the main event, he picks Tyler Bate over JD McDonagh and would love a rematch.

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes aren’t happy.

Video on Oro Mensah.

Mensah is here to face the very best, like Grayson Waller. Now he wants the North American Title.

Here are Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams for a chat. Hayes insists that he is the top star around here but title or no title, he is still the A Champion. Cue Chase U, with Chase thinking this is a TEACHABLE MOMENT. Chase knocks them to the floor and let’s ring that bell.

Chase U vs. Carmelo Hayes/Trick Williams

Williams comes in off a blind tag and dropkicks Chase for two as Barrett goes over courses he would offer if he was a professor. Hayward comes in to take over in the corner before Chase is right back in for the spelling stomps. It’s back to Hayward for a torture rack but Hayes comes in to break it up. A springboard spinning clothesline drops Hayward for two, only to have Hayward get over to Chase without much trouble. Hayes kicks Chase and Hayward down but another springboard is countered into a rollup to give Chase the pin at 4:13.

Rating: C. I still have no idea how but Chase has gotten this Chase U nonsense over. It is something that should have no staying power and somehow is one of the most over things in all of NXT. Putting Chase into the North American Title hunt wouldn’t be the worst thing and that seems to be where we are going. Nothing match due to time, but I could go for more Chase and company shenanigans.

Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley interrupt Gallus’ card game. Security has to come in to quell any possible violence.

Sanga vs. Von Wagner

Mr. Stone is here with Wagner, who can’t shoulder Sanga down to start and has to punch his way out of a powerslam attempt. Back up and a sidewalk slam plants Wagner but Sanga goes after an interfering Stone. That’s enough for Wagner to post him, setting up a fireman’s carry into a neckbreaker for the pin at 2:51.

Wesley wants the North American Title.

Stacks says Tony D’Angelo will be North American Champion.

Cameron Grimes is sick of Schism and promises to put them in a wood chipper next week. The fuel will take him to the moon.

North American Title Match Qualifying Match: Oro Mensah vs. Grayson Waller

Waller starts fast but gets armdragged down a few times. Back up and Waller yells a lot, earning himself a beating into the corner. A pop up belly to back suplex drops Mensah and Waller unloads with forearms on the mat. The hammer and anvil elbows get two on Mensah but he’s back up with a spinning kick to the head. Waller manages a neck snap across the top and loads up the running Stunner, only to get cut off by Apollo Crews (bleeding from the eye). That lets Mensah hit a dive, setting up the running spinwheel kick in the corner for the pin at 5:21.

Rating: C. Mensah (as Oliver Carter back in the day) was fun to watch in NXT UK and you got the same thing here. It’s also a bit of a surprise to see Waller losing, but he was protected by the Crews interference. I could go for more of Mensah, even if he won’t be getting his title shot for a long time.

The Creed Brothers want Damon Kemp, with Brutus getting the shot next week. Julius wants Kemp’s career ended.

Here is Bron Breakker with a Connor’s Cure kid. The kid seems a bit awestruck and I’d call that acceptable.

Sol Ruca is still coming.

JD McDonagh vs. Tyler Bate

The winner gets a shot at Bron Breakker, on commentary, at some point in the future. McDonagh takes him down by the head to start but Bate slips out and reverses into an armbar. Back up and they trade several rollups/cradles for two each until a double knockdown sends us to a break.

We come back with Bate getting out of a Boston crab so McDonagh kicks him down again. The fight heads to the floor with Bate getting the better of things, setting up a t-bone suplex back inside. A running shooting star press gives Bate two and the airplane spin is good for the same.

McDonagh low bridges him to the floor, setting up a 450 for two back inside. A brainbuster gives McDonagh two more and they slug it out, with Bate getting Spanish Flied down….where he manages a left hand from his back for a unique twist. Bate gets caught on top and it’s a super Spanish Fly into the Devil Inside to give McDonagh the pin at 12:56.

Rating: B-. They had a good, hard hitting fight here and that Bate punch from the mat was a nice spot. I’m not sure how much sense it makes to have McDonagh get another shot so fast but it was less recent than Bate vs. Breakker. They didn’t get to that next level but Breakker has a new challenger and we’re probably set for the Halloween Havoc main event.

Post match Breakker gets in the ring for a staredown….and none of that matters because Ilja Dragunov is here (McDonagh: “NO!!!!!”)!. Breakker approves and holds up the title to end the show.

Results

Nathan Frazer b. Axiom – Phoenix splash

Toxic Attraction b. Tatum Paxley/Ivy Nile – Stereo kicks to Paxley

Dyad b. Edris Enofe/Malik Blade – Ticket To Mayhem to Enofe

Cora Jade b. Wendy Choo – DDT

Chase U b. Carmelo Hayes/Trick Williams – Rollup to Hayes

Von Wagner b. Sanga – Fireman’s carry neckbreaker

Oro Mensah b. Grayson Waller – Running spinwheel kick

JD McDonagh b. Tyler Bate – Devil Inside

