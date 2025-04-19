Hall’s Oasis Pro Wrestling Ninth Islvnd Review  

Ninth Islvnd

Date: April 17, 2025

Location: Swan Dive, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: Mike Wexler, Pollo del Mar

Every Wrestlemania Week I try to see what I can find from a random independent promotion and that’s what we’re doing here. This is Oasis Pro Wrestling and I know absolutely nothing else about it. I’ve glanced at the card and it looks interesting enough so let’s get to it.

We finally go to the arena a mere thirty minutes into the Youtube video (after looking at the logo all that time) and look at the card, which we can’t see because of logos on the screen. This goes on even longer as we are almost forty minutes into the video with only a few seconds’ long shot of the arena thus far.

Apparently most of the people on this show are Polynesian. So we have a theme.

The South Pacific Savages (Journey Fatu, Juicy Fatu, Iosefa Parisi) to say this show means a lot to them, though their audio gets much lower, making it a bit hard to understand them. They bring out two other men to hype up the crowd and we’re ready to go.

Tha Islandahz vs. Elliott Rey/Gigi Furiosa

This is a Dojo Showcase, because you always want to start off with your students and the Islandahz are Damu and Tui. Furiosa works on Damu in the corner but gets double teamed by the far bigger Islandahz. The audio goes way up as Furiosa fights up with a clothesline to make the tag off to Rey. An exchange of shoulders doesn’t go anywhere so Rey runs him over. It’s back to Furiosa (del Mar: “Why?”) but Tui doesn’t want to lock up with a woman.

Eventually he does and whips her in, where Damu gets in a knee to the back. Damu pulls Furiosa down by the hair and the referee doesn’t see the tag to Rey, leaving him rather annoyed. The tag goes through a few seconds later though and it’s time to clean house. Commentary gets on Rey for playing to the crowd too much and then he clotheslines Furiosa by mistake. Tui hits a Samoan drop into a moonsault headbutt (which the camera missed) to pin Rey at 8:39.

Rating: C. I’ll give it a bit of a break because they’re students but this wasn’t exactly much to see. I mean, I’m assuming it wasn’t much to see because the camera was all over the place and it was hard to keep track of what was happening. The Islandahz were doing an impression of just about any Samoan tag team while the other two were some odd pairing who didn’t work well together. That’s not much of a start.

Hoka vs. Midas Kreed

The much bigger Hoka grabs a headlock to start but gets caught with a dropkick. A swinging neckbreaker takes Hoka down and a superkick sends him into the ropes. Hoka comes back with a clothesline for two and we hit the chinlock. That’s broken up and Kreed fires off some running forearms, setting up a middle rope cutter for two. Hoka is right back up with a Boss Man Slam and a running palm strike finishes Kreed at 6:38.

Rating: C. Basic power vs. speed match here and that’s always a fine way to go. Neither of them exactly stood out here but at least I could see what was going on most of the time here. Hoka wasn’t bad and his Boss Man Slam looked good enough, to the point where it definitely should have been the finish.

Adrianna Mosley/The Samoan Reaper vs. Melanin Mafia

The rather tall Reaper’s shoulder doesn’t do much to the rather wide Sancho Dimera. It’s off to the women, with Mosley hitting a DDT on Beatrice Domino (an awesome name). Mosley sends her flying off a northern lights suplex but Domino gets in a shot of her own. The reverse chinlock doesn’t last long and it’s off to Dimera, who apparently weighs over 700lbs. Some forearms keep Mosley down and it’s back to Domino for another reverse chinlock.

Mosley fights up and strikes away, including a headbutt which the camera showing the three inch gap between them (Domino sells anyway). A clothesline puts Domino down and the double tag brings in Reaper for a side slam on Dimera. Everything breaks down and Mosley gets in a Stinkface on Domino, followed by Reaper’s running hip attack on Dimera, who will apparently eat anything. We’ll thankfully move on from that as everything breaks down and Reaper spears Dimera, with Mosley doing the same thing to Domino. Reaper’s top rope splash ends Domino at 10:24.

Rating: D. Oh yeah this really didn’t work. This was a throwback to something of a freak show match, with the massive Dimera and the large enough Mosley making for more of a “this is a weird thing to see”. The action was bad too and it made for quite a long ten minutes. This was pretty horrible and that’s not a good sign.

Sean Maluta vs. Sonico

At least I’ve heard of these two. Hold on though as here is a manager with a man named Harman Cheema. Apparently Cheema represents India so he needs to be on the show. Sure why not.

Sean Maluta vs. Harman Cheema vs. Sonico

It’s a brawl to start and Cheema goes to sit in the crowd, leaving Sonico to jump Maluta. Now Cheema comes in but gets sent outside for a dive from Sonico. Back in and Sonico hits a Swanton but gets dropped by Maluta. Cheema splashes Sonico in the corner as the fans talk about Cheema’s back hair. Maluta is helped to the back after being injured and Cheema’s manager tries to bring in a chair. Sonico takes it away and hits the manager with it before throwing it in Cheema’s direction. A brainbuster through the chair gives Sonico the pin at 6:45.

Rating: C. I’m assuming Maluta got hurt somewhere in there but this was just a bunch of spots until someone won. The chair being brought in felt like it was out of nowhere, which makes sense given how all over the place this was. Sonico and Maluta have spent some time in AEW so at least they’re decent, but you can only do so much with so little time.

Post match Sonico gets in a shot on the manager too. Commentary approves.

Afa Jr. vs. Chris Nastyy vs. Hero Leo vs. Noah Kekoa vs. Solomon Tupu vs. Valu

Afa Jr. is better known as Manu and this ring is not big enough for six people to be scrambling. Nastyy is entering himself in the match (like we saw in the previous match) because he’s 1/78th Polynesian. Nastyy gets punched and headbutted to the floor, leaving Kekoa (formerly Kona Reeves) to hit Afa low.

Nastyy gets pulled outside again and it’s Tupu coming in to forearm it out with Kekoa. Valu comes in for an exchange of shoulders with Tupu before they both shoulder Nastyy down. Afa Jr. is back in with a superkick, leaving Nastyy to get taken down with a Boss Man Slam. Afa’s top rope splash is good for the pin on Nastyy at 4:10.

Rating: D-. Again, what are you supposed to do when you have six people in a match and four minutes to do anything? Most of the people here didn’t get to stand out as the only story of the match was Nastyy getting beaten up. It was like they just did a few things until someone, in this case the biggest star, won. What fun.

Ten minute intermission, which is included in the video.

Pacific Seas Title: El Fatal vs. Gringo Loco

Fatal is defending and dropkicks him to the floor for a running flip dive. Back in and Fatal knocks him down again but gets caught with a faceplant into a superkick. A sitout exploder suplex gets two on Fatal but he kicks his way out of a waistlock. Fatal’s top rope hurricanrana drops Loco as Sonico (Fatal’s stablemate) comes out to watch. Fatal misses a corkscrew moonsault and a middle rope Canadian Destroyer gives Loco two. The referee almost gets bumped so Fatal gets in a low blow. A double underhook Codebreaker retains the title at 4:24.

Rating: C-. He’s not a huge star but Loco is at least a name. That’s one of the few things they have on this low budget show and he’s in there for about four minutes? If you want your champion to feel like a star, use the outsider you have to make him look better. That’s the idea here in theory but what are you supposed to do with less than five minutes?

Ignore commentary getting the name of the title wrong.

South Pacific Savages/Zilla Fatu vs. The Mane Event/Jack Cartwheel/Super Crazy

The rather large Crazy almost falls off the stage on the way to the ring. Mane starts fast with a moonsault onto the Savages and Crazy gets in a dive of his own. It’s a big brawl on the floor and you can’t really tell what is going on. Zilla throws a bunch of chairs and Cartwheel gets beaten down. We finally settle down to Crazy choking Parisi and hitting him with a dropkick. Juicy comes in to run the Mane Event over and Lyon has to save Black from destruction. Juicy’s top rope splash connects and Zilla gives Cartwheel a pop up Samoan drop. Black goes up but dives into a Samoan Spike to give Zilla the pin at 6:50.

Rating: F. This was barely a match as the first half or more was spent on the big wild brawl where you could barely tell what was going on. That’s in addition to Crazy looking horrible and slow, plus almost no one really getting any sort of focus. The Savages/Fatu winning was no surprise, but could you at least try having a match?

Post match Juicy thanks the fans for coming out to end the show.

Results

Tha Islandahz b. Elliott Rey/Gigi Furiosa – Moonsault headbutt to Rey

Hoka b. Midas Kreed – Palm strike

Adrianna Mosley/The Samoan Reaper b. Melanin Mafia – Top rope splash to Domino

Sonico b. Sean Maluta and Harman Cheema – Brainbuster through a chair

Afa Jr. b. Chris Nastyy, Hero Leo, Noah Kekoa, Solomon Tupu and Valu – Top rope splash to Nastyy

El Fatal b. Gringo Loco – Double underhook Codebreaker

South Pacific Savages/Zilla Fatu b. Mane Event/Jack Cartwheel/Super Crazy – Samoan Spike to Black

