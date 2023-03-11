Hall’s Rampage Review – 3.10.23  

Rampage

Date: March 10, 2023

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Jim Ross

We’re still in California and it’s the fallout Rampage from Revolution. I’m not sure what that is going to mean as you never know what you are going to get on this show. One of the bigger matches announced is Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance in a match Takeshita could actually win. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti

Guevara is more than a bit cocky to start so Andretti takes him down and starts hammering away. Andretti sends him outside and into the steps, setting up a dropkick and moonsault for two back inside. They head outside again with Guevara getting the better of things for a change. Back up and Andretti sends him outside again for a dive and we take a break.

We come back with a midair collision leaving both of them down. They slug it out with Andretti hitting a backbreaker into a neckbreaker to put Guevara on the floor again. An Arabian moonsault drops Guevara, setting up a springboard 450 for two back inside. The running shooting star press only hits knees though and Andretti gets flipped over into a DDT.

Andretti bails outside before the cover and we pause for Guevara to get some water (MJF style). Guevara takes too long to put him on the table though, allowing Andretti to knock him onto the table instead. The huge dive off the top sends Guevara through said table but cue Daniel Garcia for a cheap shot. GTH (that looked painful) finishes Andretti at 12:14.

Rating: C+. The main thing this match showed me was that while talented, there isn’t much that makes Andretti stand out. He does a lot of the same stuff that several people around here do and that isn’t going to do him much good. While the talent is there, he needs something to make him feel different. The win over Jericho was cool, but that is only going to carry him so far, which is starting to become clear. Putting him in ROH would make some more sense, but it looks like he’s the next person to have to face most of the Society.

Darby Allin doesn’t care about success if he can’t be himself. Maybe he can do more of that next week.

Jungle Boy is glad to be done with Christian Cage and now he’s ready to come after any man with a title.

Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall are glad with the TNT Title win. Next week on Dynamite, it’s the debut of QTV, where they’ll tell you who really robbed Wardlow’s car. Because QT Marshall needs a talk show (or whatever it is).

Acclaimed vs. Starboy Charlie/Jack Cartwheel

Billy Gunn is here with the Acclaimed and Bowens starts with Cartwheel. As Gunn talks to a fan with a SIGN STARBOY CHARLIE sign, Bowens hammers Cartwheel down and hands it off to Caster. Scissor Me Timbers connects and it’s Charlie, in his overalls, comes in. Caster superkicks him straight down and the Arrival into the Mic Drop finishes Charlie at 1:44. Total squash.

Post match the Jericho Appreciation Society come out to offer the Acclaimed the shirt but get turned down again.

The Jericho Appreciation Society are ready to win the Trios Titles on Dynamite.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance

Don Callis is on commentary and Jose the Assistant is at ringside. They grapple up against the ropes until Takeshita hits a running clothesline. An elbow to the face sends Vance outside, setting up the slingshot dive as we take a break. Back with both hitting clotheslines for a double knockdown before Takeshita’s Blue Thunder Bomb gets two. The running knee connects but Jose puts the foot on the rope. After Takeshita takes him down, Vance’s discus lariat gets two. The full nelson is broken up and Takeshita backslides him for the pin at 7:55.

Rating: C+. This was about two people hitting each other rather hard until Takeshita picks up the win with a surprise pin. Takeshita needs to win a few things and this was a good start, but eventually it needs to be over someone a good bit bigger than Vance. And on Dynamite for a change too.

Swerve Strickland talks about how Keith Lee has taken out his Affiliates so maybe Lee is more prepared than he thought. He has something else in store for Lee though and now he’s turning into a cannibal.

Here is Mark Briscoe for a chat. He represents the baddest tag team of all time but now it is time to move forward with the Ring Of Honor Tag Team Titles. With Tony Khan’s permission, he has an idea: a tag team ladder match (of course) at Supercard of Honor for the titles, called the Reach For The Sky ladder match. We even have the first team: the Lucha Bros!

We recap the Firm vs. Hook, with Matt Hardy offering to train Stokely Hathaway for his match against Hook, where the team is banned from ringside.

We recap Riho vs. Nyla Rose.

Riho vs. Nyla Rose

Marina Shafir is with Rose, who powers Riho into the corner to start without much effort. A slam and splash crush Riho, who bridges out of a cover before the count (because a splash from someone over 100lbs heavier is shrugged of). Some dropkicks send Rose to the floor, where she pulls a dive out of the air. Riho manages to send her into the steps for a breather, setting up a high crossbody for two back inside. Rose is fine enough to grab a delayed vertical suplex and Shafir pulls Riho outside for a judo throw.

We take a break and come back with Riho knocking Rose off the top and hitting a middle rope hurricanrana. The top rope double stomp gets two but Rose is back with a powerslam for the same. Riho gets draped over the top for the knee to the back of the head for two more. A northern lights suplex gives Riho two of her own and a crucifix bomb gets the same. Shafir trips Riho but she’s back up with a rollup to finish Rose at 12:04.

Rating: C-. This one completely lost me as I couldn’t buy Riho surviving that kind of power offense from someone who outweighs her by at least 100lbs. On top of that, you have Riho suplexing her without much trouble. I get that AEW doesn’t exactly go for realism, but I shouldn’t be sitting here going “oh come on” over and over during a 12:00 minute match. Riho is often treated stronger than Super Cena ever hoped to be and it is rapidly losing its charm.

Post match Riho gets beaten down and Outcasts (Toni Storm/Ruby Soho/Saraya, because The Outcasts was the best AEW could come up with) come down to spray paint Riho.

Results

Sammy Guevara b. Action Andretti – GTH

Acclaimed b. Starboy Charlie/Jack Cartwheel – Mic Drop to Charlie

Konosuke Takeshita b. Preston Vance – Backslide

Riho b. Nyle Rose – Rollup

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.