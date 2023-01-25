Hall’s WWE NXT Review 1.24.23  

NXT

Date: January 24, 2023

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Booker T., Vic Joseph

We are just over a week away from Vengeance Day with Grayson Waller challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Title. That is going to include a lot of build this week as we get ready for the title match, but there is some other stuff to do as well. The good thing is that a lot of the card is ready so let’s get to it.

We open with a video from Grayson Waller, showing him coming to the Performance Center and throwing a bottle of water at Bron Breakker to set off a big brawl.

Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton

Hartwell knocks her off the apron to start fast before the bell rings. Back in and we officially start with Hartwell throwing Stratton around and getting two off a dropkick. Stratton gets sent outside but manages to snap the arm across the top. A slingshot splash gives Stratton one and we hit the armbar. That’s broken up and Hartwell hits a spinebuster for two before a boot to the face rocks Stratton again. Hold on though as Stratton claims a knee injury but it is indeed goldbricking. A Regal Roll into a triple jump moonsault finishes Hartwell at 6:01.

Rating: C. So much for Hartwell being built back up, as this was another loss to set her back. Stratton needed the win more though as she is freshly back from her hiatus. She has all kinds of potential and it is nice to see NXT doing something with her. It would be interesting to see where she can take things and a win here is a nice start.

Jacy Jayne doesn’t seem to think much of Gigi Dolin because Jayne has carried her since the beginning. Now it’s Jayne’s turn to win and it’s going to be like nothing you have ever seen before.

Drew Gulak and company are training with the Diamond Mine. Gulak doesn’t think much of Miles Borne so he shows him how it’s done against Julius Creed. Julius trips him down, which doesn’t set well with Gulak, who swears revenge.

Here is Chase U for a ceremony praising Thea Hail for winning her first match last week. Andre Chase talks about how Hail has been a success in the classroom but not so much in the ring. After almost dropping an f bomb (Fans: “THAT’S NOT PG!”), Chase presents Hail with her award. The fans think she deserves it….and here is JD McDonagh to interrupt. McDonagh doesn’t like this kind of nonsense but Chase says he isn’t having this. McDonagh finds it interesting that Chase didn’t mention Duke Hudson before we get to the point. Chase whips off his robe and has his ring gear on so let’s do this.

Andre Chase vs. JD McDonagh

We’re joined in progress with McDonagh sending him into the steps and grabbing the chinlock. That’s countered into a belly to back suplex as Chase U gets to do their cheerleading. The spelling stomps set up a Side Effect for one but McDonagh is back up with a clothesline. Chase hits a quick Canadian Destroyer for two with McDonagh getting a foot on the rope. Back up and the Devil Inside finishes Chase at 4:32.

Rating: C. I had forgotten McDonagh was a thing here for a bit and that is kind of telling about what has happened to him. I get that he’s a bigger star than Chase, but did they really need Chase to lose again? Chase U is consistently one of the most well received things around here but Chase never actually wins anything of note. Is it that much for him to be a midcard title contender for a bit?

Post match Duke Hudson storms off as Thea Hail checks on Chase.

Fallon Henley and Kiana James are ready to team together but have a bit of tension over strategy.

Kiana James/Fallon Henley vs. Ivy Nile/Tatum Paxley

James starts but Henley taps her on the head to start instead. Nile takes Henley down to start and it’s off to Paxley for a middle rope dropkick. James comes in to take over on Paxley in the corner and grab an abdominal stretch. With that broken up, Henley comes back in and gets shouldered down by Nile. James gets in a cheap shot from the apron though and then trips Nile down, allowing Henley to hit a Shining Wizard for the pin at 3:16.

Rating: C-. Hey look: wacky tag team partners who happen to win without getting along. I do like the question of what is going on wit Brooks Jensen and Henley FINALLY having something to do is nice, but there is only so much to be gotten from this trope. Just please don’t let them win the Women’s Tag Team Titles out of the whole thing. And why is Nile STILL not getting any kind of a shot of her own?

Post match the argument continues, with Josh Briggs/Brooks Jensen playing peacekeeper.

New Day is in the back (and seemingly humming Randy Orton’s old theme) when Edris Enofe and Malik Blade come in to respectfully ask for a title shot. Before we can get to an answer, Schism comes in to say they want the shot. They’ll face off next week in the New Day Invitational and the winners are added to the Tag Team Title match at Vengeance Day.

Apollo Crews goes to the barber shop but Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams come in and aren’t happy. Crews talks about how Hayes is never going to get rid of him no matter what but Hayes says he is the younger, more athletic version of him. They both talk about being the next NXT Champion and a 2/3 falls match is set for Vengeance Day. Out of arena vignettes are always appreciated.

Hank Walker/Drew Gulak vs. Creed Brothers

Gulak can’t wrestle Julius down to start so it’s off to Walker. Julius takes him into the corner and hands it off to Brutus for a pair of fireman’s carry takeovers. It’s right back to Gulak, with Walker grabbing an airplane spin on Brutus to set up Gulak’s clothesline. We take a break and come back with Julius coming in to clean house. A t-bone suplex hits Walker and Brutus comes in for a standing moonsault.

Brutus picks Gulak up in a butterfly and holds him in place, allowing Julius to jump over Brutus’ back and drive Gulak down in a really unique double team. Everyone brawls until Walker cross armbreakers Julius but it’s back to Brutus. The double clothesline leaves Brutus and Walker down but here is Charlie Dempsey to distract Gulak. The distraction lets the Brutus Bomb finish Walker at 11:43.

Rating: C+. This was pretty good stuff with Gulak and the Creeds being the wrestling machines while Walker was there to spice things up a bit. At the same time you have the Dempsey factor, as he is the evil version of Gulak. There’s something interesting about the evil teacher vs. the good one, though Dempsey and Gulak don’t exactly have the charisma to carry much of a feud. For now though, I’ll settle for the Creeds continuing to improve.

Post match Julius apologizes to Ivy Nile for being a bit hotheaded, but that is how he has to be to be the best version of himself. Both Creeds thank Nile for sticking with them and inspiring them….and here is Indus Sher (with Jinder Mahal, because of course). The challenge is on for next week and Nile accepts for the Creeds.

Gigi Dolin doesn’t like Jacy Jayne and talks about the thorns that come with a rose.

Tony D’Angelo and Stacks go to lunch for some Italian/mafia stereotypes. Stacks wants to make an impact as the new underboss and has apparently taken care of someone already. They have a toast to Stacks and D’Angelo seems pleased.

Wendy Choo vs. Elektra Lopez

Lopez shoves her down and here is Valentina Feroz (as invited by Lopez) to watch. Choo grabs some rollups for two each but gets caught with a swinging Rock Bottom to cut her off. The bodyscissors keeps Choo in trouble but she fights up, including a middle rope crossbody. Lopez isn’t having that though and punches her down for the pin at 3:39.

Rating: C. Lopez has always felt like someone who could break out into something more, though beating Choo isn’t going to get her very far down that path. At least she didn’t lose again though and seems to be showing Feroz the way. Not much of a match due to the time, but Lopez winning and Choo toning down the zaniness helped a lot.

Brooks Jensen is so happy with Fallon Henley and Kiana James that he has gotten them a shot at the Women’s Tag Team Titles at Vengeance Day. Henley is mad because she wanted it to be a one off deal and Jensen didn’t even ask. She has to think about this.

Elektra Lopez tells Valentina Feroz to cheat more but Feroz can’t do it. Lopez doesn’t care and says enjoy losing.

Stevie Turner comes in on a live stream instead of being in person. She has her in-ring debut next week.

Here is Grayson Waller to call out Bron Breakker and he has his own NXT Title. Cue Breakker with the real title and everyone shows up to keep them apart. Breakker fights away and spears the barricade, leaving a big hole in it for a good visual.

Gallus is at a pool hall and promises to do their thing at Vengeance Day when they win the Tag Team Titles.

Women’s Tag Team Titles: Alby Fyre vs. Katana Chance/Kayden Carter

Chance/Carter are defending and yes Fyre is on her own. Hold on though as here is Sol Ruca and Fyre seems to have a partner. Carter has to slip out of an early Gory Bomb attempt so Fyre beats her down without much trouble. Ruca comes in and jumps over Carter as everything breaks down. The champs get beaten up on the floor and we take a break.

Back with Chance hitting an enziguri so Carter can take over on Fyre. A top rope double stomp to the back gives Chance two and an assisted splash gets the same. Fyre gets in a shot of her own though and Ruca comes in with a pretty awesome looking springboard splash for two. Everything breaks down and Chance hurricanranas Fyre into the steps. Carter superkicks Ruca back inside though and the 450/neckbreaker combination, retains the titles at 7:57.

Rating: C+. That splash looked awesome as Ruca continues to be one of the most athletic stars in all of NXT. Other than that, I’m not sure I get the point of Fyre making such a big deal out of fighting on her own and then Ruca just showing up as her partner. Fyre seems all but destined to join forces with Isla Dawn and while I don’t like the idea, I do like it better than Fyre and Ruca. On the other hand you have the champs, who are on some record setting reign despite being pretty much utterly forgettable most of the time. Granted that might be due to how worthless their titles are most are often than not.

Post match Fyre leaves and walks past Ruca, with Isla Dawn popping up to follow Fyre out. With that out of the way, Fallon Henley and Kiana James (Henley has thought about it and is in) pop up on the platform to say they’ll take the titles.

Wes Less comes up to see Dijak but won’t just hand over the North American Title. Lee feeds off of the fans and believes he can do anything, which Dijak has to respect. They’re on for Vengeance Day.

Cora Jade isn’t happy with Lyra Valkyria or the feature she has left in her locker.

Nikkita Lyons has been attacked in the parking lot.

Andre Chase isn’t happy with Duke Hudson, but Duke has gotten them into next week’s New Day Invitational for a possible Tag Team Title shot at Vengeance Day. Chase is happy.

And now, a summit between Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin and Roxanne Perez, the latter of whom gets an entrance. Jayne and Dolin argue over how much each of them carried the other as Perez can’t get in a word. Booker: “AWWW SHUCKY DUCKY QUACK QUACK!!!” Perez finally gets to talk, saying she’s enjoying watching the arguing. Dolin and Jayne get into it again before smiling at each other and double teaming Perez. The double chokeslam puts Perez through the table, leaving Toxic Attraction to hold up the title to end the show. I’m not sure I get Toxic Attraction’s logic here but we’re back to the original dynamic for the title match.

Results

Tiffany Stratton b. Indi Hartwell – Triple Jump moonsault

JD McDonagh b. Andre Chase – Devil Inside

Kiana James/Fallon Henley b. Ivy Nile/Tatum Paxley – Shining Wizard to Nile

Creed Brothers b. Drew Gulak/Hank Walker – Brutus Bomb to Walker

Elektra Lopez b. Wendy Choo – Right hand

Katana Chance/Kayden Carter b. Sol Ruca/Alba Fyre – Neckbreaker/450 splash combination to Ruca

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.