Hall’s WWE Raw Review 4.1.24  

It’s the last Raw before Wrestlemania and the big names are in town. This week will see the Rock and Roman Reigns both in the building and there is fallout to face. Last week, the Rock attacked Cody Rhodes and left him bloody, apparently on the others from Reigns himself. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of the end of last week’s show, with Rock attacking Rhodes and leaving him a bloody mess.

Here is the Rock to get things going. Rock brags about making Cody bleed last week, just like he promised he would. Then he put his blood all over that weight belt, just like he told Mama Rhodes that he would. Rock brings up the Cody Crybabies and we see some footage from TikTok, showing children crying over Rock beating Rhodes up.

Rock says there are time when people have to beat up people like Rhodes when he’s talking s***. You’re feeling the energy right now because professional wrestling is cool, and he’s the reason the ratings have skyrocketed. This crowd is now part of the highest gate in Raw history and FINALLY the Rock has come back to Brooklyn….but he didn’t come alone.

Cue he Bloodline, with Reigns eventually getting to the ring to not be happy with the fans chanting YEET. Reigns apologizes to the Rock for the fans and thanks Rock for helping st up Bloodline Rules at Wrestlemania. Then it’s going to be time to feast, but here is Seth Rollins through the crowd to interrupt.

Rollins says he’s ready for a fight and wants one tonight, but Reigns doesn’t seem convinced. Rollins talks about this being the biggest Raw ever and wants to fight the Rock tonight. Or how about Reigns instead. They can even name the stipulations! Rock says no, but Solo Sikoa says yes, with Rock making it Bloodline Rules. The Rock just literally did a promo where he bragged about making children cry. Yes, he is the best heel going today.

Rhea Ripley was on the MMA Hour earlier today when Becky Lynch came into the studio. Insults were thrown and Lynch had to be escorted out.

Lynch is here tonight to finish what she started earlier today.

DIY/New Day vs. Judgment Day

Of note: commentary mentions that the ladder match will not end until BOTH sets of titles are pulled down. Judgment Day gets sent to the floor to start but it’s Balor taking over on Gargano in the corner. Gargano fights out of trouble and hands it off to Ciampa to pick up the pace with running corner clotheslines. Kofi picks up the pace with a top rope shot to McDonagh’s head, allowing Woods to come in with a bottom rope DDT. Dominik makes the save and everything breaks down, with Gargano hitting a dive (and landing rather nastily. Back in and Priest cleans house, including a chokeslam and Razor’s Edge to pin Ciampa at 4:53.

Rating: C+. This was a good way to get a lot of people into the ring before WrestleMania and it worked well enough. Judgment Day got to look dominant, even though getting a pin has little to do with gaining momentum towards climbing a ladder. Thankfully commentary didn’t mention that, meaning things might finally be changing for the better around here.

Rock says he has things going tonight as Roman reigns is off to write Paul Heyman’s induction speech for the Hall Of Fame this Friday.

Chad Gable is training Sami Zayn for his Wrestlemania match. Gable jumps him from behind (in a training way) and Zayn taps to a sleeper. Zayn says he doesn’t get what he’s thinking by having Gable run him into the ground this soon before Wrestlemania. Gable talks about how Zayn is good enough but he needs the hunger. Zayn says he’s afraid of losing and letting people down but it’s enough to get him fired up again. The training continues and it goes much better this time around. Rocky III it is and that isn’t a bad thing.

Judgment Day is ready for Wrestlemania but DO NOT like it when Legado del Fantasma come in. Damian Priest tells Dominik to get rid of him and Rhea Ripley tells Dominik to work on the communication stuff.

Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

Rematch from last week where Reed scored the upset. Zayn takes him down with a crucifix for two to start but gets chopped up against the ropes. A clothesline puts Reed on the floor and Zayn follows with the big flip dive to the floor. Back in and Zayn hits some middle rope elbows to the head, only to dive into a release Rock Bottom. Reed takes him up top but Zayn manages a sunset bomb for two.

For some reason Zayn tries a fireman’s carry, which fails so badly that he earns the Death valley Driver from Reed for two. We take a break and come back with Zayn fighting out of a nerve hold and managing to knock the monster down. Cue Gunther to drag Chad Gable to the stage though, apparently after quite the beating. Zayn goes to save Gable as Gunther leaves, only to come back and beat up Zayn for the DQ at we’ll say 12:00 (the bell never rang).

Rating: C+. This is a good example of a match where they could have done an actual finish before Zayn went up the ramp for the angle. Gunther going after Gable makes perfect sense and it worked well enough, with fans hopefully wanting to see Zayn fight back and defeat Gunther to win the title and get some revenge. Or Gunther will smash someone else as he has done time after time.

Post match Gunther chops Zayn down to leave him laying and steps on his chest.

Jey Uso runs into Lil Wayne in the back and invites him to Wrestlemania. Deal.

The Rock’s grandmother will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Indi Hartwell/Candice LeRae vs. Ivy Nile/Maxxine Dupri

Hartwell takes over on Dupri to start and hands it off to LeRae, who sends her into the corner. A small package gives Dupri two and it’s off to Nile to clean house. A running boot in the corner hits Hartwell but LeRae shoves her off the top. Hartwell doesn’t like it so Dupri dropkicks the villains into each other and steals the pin at 3:35.

Rating: C. This was pretty much an angle rather than a match and that isn’t a bad thing. Dupri still can’t do much of anything in the ring but that is to be expected given her experience level. At the same time, odds are this sets up either a Hartwell heel turn or the team splitting, with the latter being the better choice. For now though, Dupri gets the slightest bit of retribution, which is quite the win for her.

Jey Uso tells Seth Rollins that he has his back in the main event tonight. Rollins seems to approve.

Drew McIntyre is in a funeral home and uses CM Punk’s song lyrics to launch into a speech about how he’s going to close the casket on Seth Rollins’ World Title reign. Amen.

Ivar vs. Ricochet

No Valhalla with Ivar here. Ricochet headscissors him out to the floor to start but gets dropped onto the apron for a crash as we take an early break. Back with Ivar missing a running crossbody against the ring screen, allowing Ricochet to hit a running flip dive for the big knockdown.

A springboard clothesline hits Ivar back inside and there’s the running shooting star press for two. For some reason Ricochet tries a fireman’s carry and it fails miserably, allowing Ivar to kick him in the face. A tiger bomb gives Ivar two but he misses a Bronco Buster. Somehow Ricochet manages a fall away slam into the 630 for the pin at 10:05.

Rating: B. This was the match where two people who aren’t going to be involved with Wrestlemania are sent out on Raw for the sake of filling in time without risking a match this weekend. That being said, they had one heck of a power vs. speed match, with Ricochet getting to do all kinds of things out there as he certainly can do. If he keeps that up, there is a good chance he’ll get moved up the card again, as he is certainly capable of hanging on a higher level.

Damian Priest is watching and wonders why Ricochet hasn’t been dealt with yet. They’re ready to get rid of him in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Andrade comes in and Dominik offers him a spot in Judgment Day if he’ll get rid of Ricochet. Works for Andrade but Rhea Ripley has to go deal with Becky Lynch.

Here is Becky Lynch to demand that Rhea Ripley come finish this. Cue Adam Pearce who says not tonight, but Ripley comes out anyway and the fight is on. It’s broken up rather quickly as well but Becky dives off the top to take them out again.

Damage CTRL brags about their bigness.

Clash At The Castle is back on June 15, location to be announced tomorrow.

Adam Pearce has to split up Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch again.

Damage CTRL vs. Shayna Baszler/Zoey Stark/Tegan Nox

Damage CTRL jump them to start and the beating is on with Nox being taken into the wrong corner. The non-Damage CTRL team fights up and kick them to the floor, with Stark hitting a dive as we take a break. Back with Stark hitting a springboard missile dropkick for two on Sane. A quick shot gives Sane a breather and she brings in Kai to get chokeslammed by Kai. Everything breaks down and Nox misses her running reverse Cannonball, setting up the assisted Insane Elbow to give Sane the pin at 8:57.

Rating: C. You know how there are several women’s matches where they don’t get much time and some of that time is cut off by a commercial break. Damage CTRL had more trouble here than I would have expected but at least they won in the end. It was a nice little warmup for the Wrestlemania six woman tag, though I was expecting more of a squash here.

Wrestlemania rundowns, now with the cards set for both nights.

Seth Rollins says he took this match with Solo Sikoa because he is always going pedal to the metal, but he always has a plan b. He runs into Drew McIntyre and says he isn’t dead yet. McIntyre: “Yet.”

Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa

Non-title and anything goes. They fight straight to the floor where Sikoa misses a charge into the steps. Sikoa sends him into the barricade but Rollins is back with some chairs thrown at Sikoa’s head. A DDT onto an open chair plants Sikoa and it’s already table time. That takes too long though and Sikoa hits a super Samoan drop through the table as we take a break.

Back with Rollins sending him into the steps and then hitting Sikoa in the head with said steps. Another table is set up inside but again it takes too long, allowing Sikoa to load up another Samoan drop. This time Rollins reverses into a powerbomb through the able, followed by the Stomp.

Cue Jimmy Uso to go after Rollins but Jey Uso comes out for the brawl. They head up the ramp and here’s the Rock to jump Jey. Rock goes after Rollins but here is Cody Rhodes to get some revenge on Rock instead. The double team is on but Roman reigns comes out from underneath the ring as the fans chant for CM Punk. The Bloodline gets in the big beatdown and stop for a hug before Rock pulls out the weightlifting belt. That means it’s time to go a whipping, with Sikoa holding Rhodes’ arms so Rock can get in some free shots. Rock and Reigns pose to end the show as we’ll say the match was thrown out at around 15:00.

Rating: C+. I was surprised that they had this much time before a fairly obvious ending though that isn’t a bad thing. If nothing else, Rollins has not been in a match on television in a good while so letting him shake off a bit of the ring rust is a good thing. For now though, the Bloodline gets in another beating and Rhodes has one more time to overcome at Wrestlemania, which could be quite the feat at this point.

