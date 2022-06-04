Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.3.22  

Smackdown

Date: June 3, 2022

Location: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

It’s the to home show for Hell In A Cell and there are no Smackdown matches set for the event. That isn’t a good sign, but it is also familiar ground for the Cell show. Hopefully they can do something this week, as there are a lot of people who need to be on the card. That has never stopped WWE before but let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Here is New Day to get things going and they are fired up after their win last week over the Brawling Brutes. After making fun of the Brawling Brutes name, the two of them thank Drew McIntyre for helping them out last week. Cue McIntyre, who had a lot of fun taking the Brutes down last week. McIntyre talks about Big E and promises to keep sending “those pictures to keep you going”.

We get to the point though, as McIntyre wants to take the WWE Universal Title from Roman Reigns at Clash At The Castle in September. After Kofi isn’t sure how to respond to McIntyre naming himself Big D, the team has a present for him. They pull out a box, which contains….a Big D kilt! Cue the Brutes, with Sheamus saying they didn’t have a chance to prepare last week so we should do it again. Butch charges the ring and I think we’re ready to go.

New Day/Drew McIntyre vs. Brawling Brutes

We’re joined in progress with Sheamus pounding on Woods and handing it off to Butch. Woods jawbreaks his way to freedom though and hands it off to Kofi to take Butch down in the corner. Kofi starts kicking away but it’s Sheamus hitting an ax handle to cut him off. A missed charge sends Sheamus shoulder first into the post though and Kofi hits the Boom Drop. Everything breaks down and it’s the double dives to allow New Day to pose on the announcers’ table as we take a break.

Back with Holland hitting a powerslam to set up Sheamus’ top rope knee to the back for two. Sheamus goes after Drew for some reason, allowing Kofi to hit a Meteora. The hot tag brings in McIntyre to clean house, including a neckbreaker and belly to belly. Sheamus breaks up the Claymore so Woods comes back in as everything breaks down. The Brogue Kick hits McIntyre and the Bitter End gives Butch the pin on Woods at 11:00.

Rating: C+. It was more fun last week, mainly because we aren’t going to some kind of trilogy match between these teams. It’s another case of WWE not knowing how to just drop a story already, but maybe this is something that helps shore up the pay per view card. At least Butch got a pin, having finally overcome the small package worries.

We look at Riddle/Shinsuke Nakamura beating the Usos (via DQ) on Raw to earn a title shot tonight.

Riddle and Nakamura are ready to fight for the titles tonight. We look at the Bloodline taking out Randy Orton, so Riddle dedicates the win to him.

Max Dupri interrupts Adam Pearce and talks about his modeling agency going world wide. He has already found his first client….who we’ll meet next week.

We look back at Shanky’s dancing costing himself and Jinder Mahal a tag match to Los Lotharios last week.

Humberto vs. Jinder Mahal

In the back, Mahal tells Shanky not to dance so Shanky dances behind him instead. Mahal gets knocked into the corner to start but he comes back with a backbreaker. Humberto misses a kick though and gets superkicked, allowing Shanky to dance. The distraction lets Humberto get out of the Khallas and roll him up for no cover. Humberto yells at Shanky, allowing Mahal to grab a rollup for the pin at 1:49.

Post match Shanky dances at Samantha Irvin, who dances back.

Shotzi vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Aliyah vs. Xia Li

The winner gets a future shot at Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Title but hang on because Aliyah isn’t here. We cut to the locker room where Aliyah can’t get out. Holds on though as here is Aliyah to go after Shotzi, making that a complete waste of time. Everything breaks down to start with Aliyah being being sent into the barricade.

Baszler Kirifuda Clutches Rodriguez but they fall outside. Li fights out of the Sharpshooter and it’s time to strike it out. Shotzi DDTs Baszler and we hit the parade of strikes. Rodriguez suplexes Shotzi onto Natalya, setting up the corkscrew Vader Bomb. There’s the Tejana Bomb to Shotzi but Baszler jumps Rodriguez, allowing Natalya to steal the pin and the title shot at 4:14.

Rating: C-. Well that was short. What else is there to say about this? Natalya is just about the only option they had if they weren’t going with Baszler, so enjoy that sweet Natalya charisma that we have come to know and tolerate for years now. I’m sure the match will be fine, but this big mess of an all over the place match wasn’t a great way to get there.

Post match Natalya and Rousey have a staredown.

We look back at Happy Corbin injuring Madcap Moss three weeks ago.

Corbin says Moss better be looking for his job back.

Lacey Evans is back next week.

Madcap Moss is here, coming out of an ambulance.

Here is Madcap Moss to recap what Happy Corbin did to him. What matters is that Madcap Moss is gone because the person that let Corbin do that to him is buried. Moss wants to give Corbin a beating so get out here right now. Cue Corbin, who thinks Moss is betting for his job back. Moss still wants to fight so Corbin says we can, but not tonight. Cue Adam Pearce to make the match for right now.

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Corbin bails to the floor to start before coming in for a cheap shot. They head to the floor with Moss knocking him to the timekeepers’ area. Corbin comes back with a chair but Moss takes it away and hits Corbin for the DQ at 1:30.

Post match Moss unloads with the chair shots to Corbin and wraps it around Corbin’s neck but agents break it up.

The Usos dedicate their match to Roman Reigns.

Adam Pearce makes Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss in a No Holds Barred match for Sunday.

Ricochet is ready to defend the Intercontinental Title against Gunther next week.

Gunther is going to win the title.

Tag Team Titles: Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura/Riddle

Nakamura/Riddle are challenging. Nakamura kicks Jey to start and hands it off to Riddle for a fisherman’s DDT. A blind tag lets Jimmy come in for a double spinebuster but Riddle kicks him in the head. The double tag brings in Nakamura and Jey with the former kicking away. The sliding German suplex drops Jey and the running knee gives Riddle two.

Riddle gets knocked off the top though and a double superkick gets two on Riddle, with Nakamura making the save. Nakamura’s running knee on the floor hits steps though and the jumping kick to the knee keeps him down. That’s enough for Nakamura to be taken to the back so Riddle knocks both Usos down and we take a break.

Back with Riddle getting whipped hard into the buckle but Jey loading up an RKO is too far. Some suplexes set up some Brotons to put the Usos on the floor and there’s the springboard Floating Bro. There’s the hanging DDT to Jimmy but the RKO is broken up. The pop up Samoan drop gives Jimmy two but Riddle is back with the super RKO….as Roman Reigns’ music plays. That’s enough of a distraction to let Jey hit the Superfly Splash for the pin to retain at 13:21.

Rating: C+. Riddle was trying here and the Reigns deal likely sets up their title match, assuming that thing ever happens. Reigns needs someone to go after the title and Riddle is as good as anyone else. Nakamura/Riddle was never going to be the next big team so using them as a stepping stone to Riddle vs. Reigns makes sense.

Sami Zayn cued up the music (Reigns never appeared) and Riddle is stunned. Zayn comes out to celebrate so Riddle goes after all three of them to end the show.

Results

Brawling Brutes b. New Day/Drew McIntyre – Bitter End to Woods

Jinder Mahal b. Humberto – Rollup

Natalya b. Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Aliyah, Shotzi and Shayna Baszler – Tejana Bomb to Shotzi

Happy Corbin b. Madcap Moss via DQ when Moss used a chair

Usos b. Riddle/Shinsuke Nakamura – Superfly Splash to Riddle

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.