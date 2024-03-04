Hangman Page Reportedly Expected To Take Time Off From AEW

Hangman Page will reportedly be away for some time following AEW Revolution. Fightful Select reports that Page, who was submitted by Samoa Joe in the World Title triple threat match, is believed to be taking some time off from AEW.

Page attacked referees during Sunday’s match, which may be a setup to write Page off. Page’s status for the show had reportedly been uncertain due to a family matter. The report notes that there’s no word when his time off will start specifically but that if it does happen, it could be a matter of a few months.