wrestling / News
Various News: Highlights From Last Week’s Impact, Sabu Set For Outlaw Wrestling Show
June 5, 2023 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has released a few highlights from last week’s episode. You can check out the videos below:
– Outlaw Championship Wrestling has announced that6 Sabu will appear at Thursday’s show in Queens, New York. The ECW legend will be in Crowbar’s corner for a match against Channing Thomas.
You can get tickets for the show at the link.
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Didn’t See Cody Rhodes’ Rise To Being A Top Star, Recalls Cody Teaming With Ted Jr.
- Spoiler & Details On New Personalities Debuting At ROH TV Taping
- Jacy Jayne, Natalya in Bikinis, Indi Hartwell Gym Selfie Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Lacey Evans Responds to Criticism From Sgt. Slaughter’s Daughter Over Her New Look