Various News: Highlights From Last Week’s Impact, Sabu Set For Outlaw Wrestling Show

June 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Motor City Machine Guns Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has released a few highlights from last week’s episode. You can check out the videos below:

– Outlaw Championship Wrestling has announced that6 Sabu will appear at Thursday’s show in Queens, New York. The ECW legend will be in Crowbar’s corner for a match against Channing Thomas.

You can get tickets for the show at the link.

