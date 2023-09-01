Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 08.31.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, with Emergence in the rearview mirror, the stars of IMPACT Wrestling turn their attention towards Victory Road. Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders. So let’s jump right in!

Date: August 31st, 2023

Location: Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: 10-woman Knockouts Battle Royal

Savannah Evans eliminates Killer Kelly, Gisele Shaw eliminates Masha Slamovich, Courtney Rush eliminates Gisele Shaw but also herself in the process. Kilynn King eliminates Jessicka Havok, Kilynn King and Jody Threat are the last two remaining. Kilynn King hits a Neutralizer and goes for a King’s Curse but Jody gets out of it and hits the double knees. Jody looks to eliminate Kilynn but Alisha Edwards comes up from behind and eliminates them both. Apparently, she was never eliminated and slid herself out of the ring and stayed there until the end.

Result: Alisha wins the 10-woman Knockouts Battle Royal

Rating: **½

Motorcity Machine Guns are backstage and Josh Alexander comes up to them and apologises for the loss. Josh says he needs to get his emotions in check. Alex Shelley says he touches the title like its his and that Josh thinks Alex is a transitional champion. Alex tells Josh to ask his previous challengers if he’s a transitional champion. The Rascalz come up and Sabin says they’re they’re an embarrassment to the tag team titles. Trey Miguel says they have to go celebrate.

Backstage, Eddie Edwards is waiting for Alisha who is ecstatic and says she defeated 9 other women to win the Battle Royal and sends out a warning for Trinity.

Match 2: Crazzy Steve vs Mike Bailey

Crazzy Steve gets his thumbs in Mike Bailey beyond the 5 count and gets disqualified.

Result: Mike Bailey def. Crazzy Steve via DQ

Rating: NR

After the match, Steve pulls out of fork and says that he wants Bailey’s eyes, but Bailey catches his hand and gets out of the ring. Black Taurus comes to the ring to stop him and Crazzy Steve gets his thumbs in Taurus’ eyes. A bunch of referee run to the ring and Steve gets out.

Myers, Moose and Eddie Edwards are backstage. Eddie says he is on a roll. He says he taught Kazarian a lesson and his wife is the Number 1 contender for the Knockouts Title. Bully Ray comes in and says he wants to talk to Myers and Moose. Bully says they have a problem in PCO. Moose says he has a problem with PCO and that Bully has a long list of burned bridges and Moose and Myers are a part of that. PCO is heard screaming for Bully.

PCO is seen chasing Bully and Bully hides behind a door. Bully says enough. PCO says Bully tried to kill him. Bully calls him by the name “Paul” and says he tried to kill the monster. He says he put him on fire and put him through a table because he cares about him.

Match 3: Kon vs Eric Young

Kon launches Eric Young over the top rope as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Eric Young hits a Death Valley Driver for two. Eric Young goes to the top rope but Kon catches him. Eric Young bites on Kon’s head and hits an elbow drop but only gets two. Eric Young goes for a piledriver but Kon flips him over and hits a full Nelson slam for two. Eric Young clotheslines Kon over the top rope and hits a Suicide Dive. Young hits a piledriver to Kon outside the ring and gets back in the ring. Kon gets in the ring at the count of 9. Eric Young hits another piledriver in the ring and gets the three.

Result: Eric Young def. Kon by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Lio Rush is backstage and asks why Chris Sabin is getting in the ring with Zachary Wentz. He says he knows he is shook after Slammiversary but he is insane if he thinks he can beat Lio Rush. Kushida comes up with the Ultimate X sign and says “Victory Road”.

Gia Miller is backstage with Deonna Purrazzo and asks where her head is right now. Deonna says she has faced setbacks before but she remains the face of the Knockouts Division. She says she was part of the first ever women’s PPV main event. Deonna Purrazzo says the Division has moved past Jordynne Grace and that if she wants to re-emerge, that’s fine. She challenges Jordynne Grace for a match at Victory Road.

Match 4: Zachary Wentz vs. Chris Sabin

Sabin takes Wentz on his shoulder for the Cradle Shock but Wentz gets out out it and hits a superkick followed by a half Nelson slam for two. Wentz gets a handspring off the ropes with a knee and Sabin comes back with a kick. Both hit forearms on each other. Sabin rolls Wentz through for a STF. Miguel comes in with the handspray and Sabin runs with a kick on Miguel. Sabin hits a Missile Dropkick on Wentz followed by the Cradle Shock for the win.

Result: Chris Sabin def. Zachary Wentz by pinfall

Rating: ***½

After the match, Miguel attacks Sabin until Shelley comes in and they leave the ring.

Ace and Bey are backstage and Bey says he has to congratulate the Rascalz for winning the tag team titles but it will be sweeter now for them to take the titles from them. Bey says they will have to pay very soon just like they paid The Good Hands. The Good Hands come up and take offence to that and Bey challenge them to a match and Skyler says not yet.

Subculture come up to Santino Marella and want their rematch. Sami and Swann come in and Sami says The Rascalz screwed them out of a title shot so they need a title match. Santino books Subculture and Sami and Swann in a match against each other.

Kenny King and Sheldon Jean are in the ring. Kenny King says he beat Joe Hendry, Yuya Uemura, Joe and Yuya and he sees why the people hate him. He says he beat Johnmy Swinger and afterwards he gave him a beating so he doesn’t come for him ever again. He says in Kenny King’s IMPACT, the only three letters they are about is DMC.

Tommy Dreamer comes to the ring and says before the match, Johnny Swinger receives a news that his father in law passed away. He talks about the main event where the women are killing it. He says he saw Kenny in the Bar and they were not watching the main event. He says Kenny used to be a guy who asked for advice and had respect for the people in the business. Kenny King says he had no idea Swinger’s father in law passed away or else he would have been taking shots. He says Kenny King should have been in that main event spot. He says Dreamer doesn’t want to give his spot to someone like Kenny King. Dreamer says the problem with Kenny is he always wants to take shortcuts. He asks Kenny King how many main events he has been in. He says he gave up on millions of dollars from WCW and WWE. He says he’s old and he’s damn proud of it. He talks about Sting, Chris Jericho and PCO. He says if Kenny King wants his spot, why not knock him out. He challenges Kenny King to a title vs career match.

Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt run down the car for IMPACT 1000 and Victory Road.

Steve Maclin is backstage and he says time makes his dangerous. He says the golden boy of IMPACT Wrestling Josh Alexander is back but he’s back too. He says it is tag ’em, bag ’em and mayhem for Josh Alexander.

Match 5: Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers and Moose vs. Kazarian, Jake Something and SANADA

Moose looks for a powerbomb on SANADA but SANADA gets out of it. Moose tags to Eddie who looks to clear Kazarian from ringside but Kazarian punches Eddie and gets the tag from SANADA. Kazarian hits the Unprettier on Eddie for two. Kaz and Eddie both hit a running crossbody on each other. Myers and Something get the tag. Something hits a pop-up powerbomb on Moose. Moose hits a powerbomb on Something. SANADA hits a Shining Wizard on Moose. Myers hits the Roster Cut on SANADA. Jake Something hits Into The Void on Myers for the win.

Result: Kazarian, Jake Something and SANADA def. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers and Moose by pinfall

Rating: ***¼