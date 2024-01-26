Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 01.25.24  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT!, Kazuchika Okada returns to TNA teaming with the Motor City Machine Guns against The System, Nic Nemeth makes his TNA in-ring return as he faces Zachary Wentz, Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts World Championship against Trinity, Chris Bey battles Kevin Knight while Dani Luna and Jody Threat unite to take on MK Ultra. So let’s jump right in!

Date: January 25th, 2024

Location: Palms Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Chris Bey vs. Kevin Knight

Bey goes for a cutter and Knight reverses into a backslide for two. Bey whips Knight into the ropes but Knight reverses it and hits a dropkick onto Bey. Knight goes to the top rope and hits a springboard lariat for two. Knight goes for a suplex but Bey counters into a rollup for two. Bey hits a boot and kips up. Knight hits a single leg dropkick followed by a brainbuster for two. Knight goes to the top rope for a Splash but Bey moves out of the way. Bey hits an elbow drop onto Knight hung onto the ropes followed by the Art of Finesse for the win.

Result: Chris Bey def. Kevin Knight by pinfall

Rating: ***½

After the match, the Grizzled Young Vets come out and attack ABC. They hit an assisted DDT on Ace Austin and hit a shot to the throat on Bey. They hit the Grit Your Teeth on Bey and leave ABC laying in the ring while posing with the tag team titles.

We see a vignette of Ash by Elegance. She’s in a bikini and the voice-over says she is irresistible and undeniable.

We see a recap of Kazarian attacking Eric Young last week.

Kazarian with a promo backstage and says he will talk next week. Rich Swann walks up to him and asks what is going in with him. Kazarian says he’s taking his career into his own hands and that Swann should do the same. AJ Francis walks up to Swann and says he wants to be in Swann’s corner against Hendry. Francis talks about how they met at the back of the plane but now he’s in first class and he has a seat next to him.

Match 2: Dirty Dango and Oleg Prudius vs. Damian Drake and Dante King

Dango gets on the mic before the match and says that he hates pro-wrestling. Dango sits outside the ring on a chair and is talking on the phone. Oleg destroys them both and tags into Dango who hits a Showstopper for the win.

Result: Dirty Dango and Oleg Prudius def. Damian Drake and Dante King by pinfall

Rating: NR

GYV are backstage and say they conquered Europe and they will do the same here. Santino Marella walks up to them and says they can’t do what they did out there. ABC walks up and they are livid. Santino books a Best of 3 series between GYV and ABC.

Gia Miller is backstage for an interview with MCMG and Kazuchika Okada. Okada says today they will feel the Rainmaker.

Match 3: Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts World Championship

Jordynne Grace hits an elbow and goes to the top rope and Trinity goes for a neckbreaker but Grace fights out of it and hits a Vader Bomb for two. Trinity hits an enzugiri. Trinity throws Grace outside the ring onto the apron and hits a draping modified DDT for two. Grace gets Trinity onto the top rope and hits a delayed superplex followed by the Juggernaut Jackhammer for two. Trinity hits a full Nelson bomb for two. Grace hits a spinning backfist and goes for a Juggernaut Driver but Trinity fights out of it. Trinity goes to the top rope and Grace for the Muscle Buster but Trinity fights it out and hits a Sunset Flip into a pin for two. Grace and Trinity exchange pins until Trinity goes for the Starstruck which Grace reverses into a pin for the win.

Result: Jordynne Grace def. Trinity to retain the TNA Knockouts World Championship

Rating: ***

After the match, Savannah Evans and Jai Vidal come out and they lay out Grace and Trinity with Gisele Shaw. Shaw poses with the X of the Ultimate X.

The System are backstage and Eddie Edwards says The System works. Myers says that tonight The System goes worldwide as they take out a New Japan Pro Wrestling star in Okada. Moose says to trust The System.

Josh Alexander with a backstage promo and he says today is a good day a d talks about his match with Will Ospreay and says when he beat Ospreay he became a world beater. Alan Angels walks up to him and invites him to his talk show “The Soundcheck”. He tells Josh to help the future. Josh agrees to be on his show next week.

Match 4: Nic Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz

Nemeth hits a leaping DDT for two. Wentz hits a springboard single leg drop kick followed by a full Nelson inside out slam for two. Wentz goes for a headlock driver but Nemeth counters into a backslide for two followed by a Danger Zone for two.

Result: Nic Nemeth def. Zachary Wentz by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Trey Miguel tries to attack Nemeth but gets a Danger Zone. Maclin comes in and lays out Nemeth. He goes for a KIA on Nemeth but Nemeth hits the Danger Zone on Maclin.

We see a vignette from Crazzy Steve and he says he doesn’t need a advice from Crazzy Steve and he doesn’t need to listen to anybody. Rhino says he will teach him a lesson whether he likes it or not. Rhino pushes him to the ground and walks off. Steve laughs to himself.

We see a vignette with Decay. Havok says she had to go back to the Wasteland to remind herself what she is. Rosemary says from here on out they’re doing things their way, the way of Decay.

Match 5: Dani Luna and Jody Threat vs. MK Ultra

Jody Threat hits a kick onto Kelly and hits a Bronco Buster on Kelly draped on the ropes followed by a German Suplex for two. Jody goes to the top rope but Masha distracts her and Kelly brings her down. Kelly and Masha hit a combined powerbomb on Jody Threat for the win.

Result: MK Ultra def. Dani Luna and Jody Threat by pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, they hit a combined powerbomb on Jody Threat and leave her laying too.

We see Motorcity Machine Guns and Okada walking backstage before the main event.

Match 6: Kazuchika Okada and Motor City Machine Guns vs. The System

The crowd chants for Okada. Okada and Moose face off. Moose goes for the spear and misses. Okada goes for a Rainmaker and Moose gets out of it. Eddie Edwards gets the tag and Okada tags to Shelley. Shelley grabs Eddie’s leg and tags to Okada who drops an elbow on Eddie’s leg. Shelley tags himself in and The System lay out MCMG and Okada. Myers gets a chinlock on Shelley. Shelley fights out of it but Myers takes him down and tags to Moose. Moose throws Shelley out of the ring and Eddie chops him outside the ring. Shelley gets back in the ring and Eddie and Myers hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Shelley for two. Moose gets the tag. Shelley drops Moose onto the turnbuckle but Eddie lays out Sabin and Okada from ringside. Sabin gets the tag and hits a tornado DDT onto Eddie off the ropes for two. Sabin goes for a Cradle Shock but Eddie fights out of it and hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Sabin goes to the top rope and hits a crossbody onto Myers and Eddie. Okada gets the tag and hits a running elbow followed by a DDT. Okada hits a neckbreaker for two. Shelley gets the tag. Eddie hits a Backpack Stunner for two. Myers hits an enzugiri on Shelley and goes for a Roster Cut but Okada hits a dropkick and Okada hits the Rainmaker on Myers and Shelley hits the Shell-shocked for the win.

Result: Kazuchika Okada and Motor City Machine Guns def. The System by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

Kazuchika Okada and Motor City Machine Guns celebrate after the match.

Right as the end of show graphic is shown, we get a vignette and someone in a suit says TNA has been undergoing a change, but that now it needs a different kind of change that’s ignited by a X-factor. We see Mustafa Ali and he says that he approves this message.