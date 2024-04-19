Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 4.18.24  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. It’s the final stop on the road to TNA Wrestling’s spring pay-per-view extravaganza as we hear from Nic Nemeth, MCMG faces The System for the Tag Titles and more. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: April 18th, 2024

Location: 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Josh Alexander joins the commentary table at ringside for the next match.

Match 1: Guido w//FBI vs. Hammerstone

Hammerstone picks Guido up and hits him with a backbreaker, then picks him up again and hits a fallaway slam. Hammerstone eyes Josh Alexander at ringside and then shoves Zac Clayton who turns him as he’s leaving and the referee ejects the FBI from ringside. Hammerstone puts Josh Alexander’s headgear on Guido and puts him in a torture rack and gets the win.

Result: Hammerstone def. Guido by submission

Rating: NR

We see a backstage promo by Ash by Elegance and George Iceman. George announces that Ash is going to be in the match at Rebellion but she will be at the match with champagne, chocolates and balloons. Xia Brookside comes in and asks if Ash thinks she deserves a title shot when she can’t even beat Xia clean. Xia says she will face Ash next week.

We see a recap of last week when Steph de Lander slammed Jordynne Grace through a table.

We see a Jordynne Grace promo from what looks like an airport. She says that Matt Cardona is injured and karma is a bitch. She says whatever trick Steph has up her sleeve, so does she.

Match 2: Joe Hendry vs. LSG

Joe Hendry gets on the mic before the match and says at Rebellion he will be facing Rich Swann and he will be accompanied by AJ Francis. He says at Rebellion it will be his goal to make Rich Swann to say, “Uncle Phil, where did you get that dollar bill spandex?” He says there will be a full arena of people saying, “We believe”. They believe in Joe Hendry.

Hendry hits a shoulder block on LSG and picks him up on his shoulders and drops him down. Hendry hits a fallaway slam and kips up. Hendry hits the Standing Ovation for the win.

Result: Joe Hendry def. LSG by pinfall

Rating: NR

We see a video package for The Motorcity Machine Guns vs. The System.

Cody Deaner gets on the mic and says Santino said they could have a 3-on-2 match or they could find a tag team partner. He leaves it to the people if they have a 3-on-2 match or they bring out Rhino. The fans chant for Rhino.

Match 3: Mustafa Ali and Grizzled Young Vets vs. Jake Something, Cody Deaner and Rhino

Mustafa Ali hits a dropkick on Deaner in the corner and Deaner hits Ali with a clothesline. James Drake gets the tag who runs in and dropkicks Something out. Deaner tries to get to Rhino but James pulls him in and Gibson gets the tag but Deaner gets out and tags to Rhino. Rhino goes for the Gore on Gibson but Gibson kicks him and Jake Something gets the tag and drops both of GYV with a clothesline. Something drops Gibson with a forearm and tags to Deaner who he launches onto Gibson and Deaner pins Gibson but Mustafa Ali breaks it up. Drake, Gibson and Ali hits consecutive suicide dives on Something. Deaner is alone in the ring and they stomp on Deaner in the corner but Rhino Gores Drake. Deaner hits a clothesline and bulldog combo on Ali and Gibson. Ali hits a Sunset flip powerbomb on Deaner and hits a 450 Splash for the win.

Result: Mustafa Ali and Grizzled Young Vets def. Jake Something, Cody Deaner and Rhino by pinfall

Rating: ***

A vignette from Steve Maclin and he says he’s been stacking bodies. He says it doesn’t matter what the marquee says, he will make his presence felt, and it’s tag ’em, bag ’em, mayhem for all.

We see a vignette with Eric Young. He faces his Violence by Design self with a mask. He says he needs him back. He says this is necessary, he’s lost it. Masked Eric says he will baptize Eric Young in the holy waters.

Match 4: Rosemary vs. Jody Threat

Jody hits a pump kick on Rosemary followed by a running kick on Rosemary on the ropes and a German Suplex for two. Rosemary hits a forearm on Threat for two. Threat hits a clothesline on Rosemary but Rosemary gets up. Threat clothesline her back down and pins her for two. Havok gets on the apron and distracts Threat. Rosemary hits a Spear for the win.

Result: Rosemary def. Jody Threat by pinfall

Rating: **

We see a vignette for Jonathan Gresham. He is in a group session again and is asked why he wears a mask. He says he’s been embarrassed. He says he is ashamed that it took him this long to realise that life is a costume party. Someone says it is open and humiliating but it doesn’t have to be. We see him sitting on a bench in the park with himself with his Octopus mask.

Match 5: Motorcity Machine Guns vs. The System

Shelley sets up Sabin for a suicide dive onto Myers and Edwards outside the ring. Sabin looks to kick Edwards but Edwards ducks and Shelley gets superkicked instead. Sabin hits a kick onto Edwards in the corner. Edwards hits a Backpack Stunner followed by an Elbow Drop by Myers who pins him for two. Myers goes for the Roster Cut but Sabin gets a crucifix pin for two. Sabin and Shelley hit a double kick onto Myers. Alisha Edwards grabs onto Shelley at ringside. Myers hits the Roster Cut onto Sabin and Edwards hits the Boston Knee Party for the win.

Result: The System def. Motorcity Machine Guns by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Nic Nemeth comes out to the ring for a promo. He said he’s going face to face with Moose at Rebellion. He says there is something special about Las Vegas because that is where he made his debut. The System’s music plays and Moose comes out. Moose says he’s sure he had a story to tell the idiots and they were going to believe it. He says the one thing he’s never been able to beat is The System. Nemeth says Moose is not going to get in his head. Nemeth asks if Moose thinks the boys in the back and the fans wouldn’t get behind him as the champion. He says when he ripped up his Motley Crue T-shirt was a TNA T-shirt and that’s where his heart lies. Moose says he’s sure management would love for him to be champion, but the problem is what after, because his whole career he has shown that when he is given the ball, he fumbles. He says Nemeth is a choke artist. Nemeth says he’s heard it his entire life and he even began to doubt himself. He says he’s in the best shape of his life mentally and physically. He says he says it in Moose’s eyes that he thinks he’s going to face the old Dolph Ziggler, but he’s going to face the “Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth.

A video package with promos for all the matches at Rebellion airs to close the show.