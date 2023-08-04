Hiroshi Tanahashi Recalls Facing Shelton Benjamin in NJPW, Praises His Athleticism

Hiroshi Tanahashi locked up in the ring with Shelton Benjamin in the 2012 NJPW G1 Climax, and he recently looked back on the match. Tanahashi talked about facing Benjamin in his latest Aces High interview on NJPW’s website and talked praised the WWE star for his natural athleticism.

“I’d known of Benjamin since his Team Angle days in WWE, but it really struck me wrestling him how he was actually the biggest guy of that group,” Tanahashi said. “So put together, especially those shoulders of his, and just an incredible pure athlete,” Tanahashi said. “Benjamin is the very model of something I’ve spoken about before- I feel so jealous of guys that have such unbelievable athletic DNA, just blessed to have incredible athletic ability, like Okada as well, but then again, it’s probably my shortcomings that made me a success. I could never fly around, but I had to focus my efforts on developing from a psychological perspective instead.”

Benjamin went 4-4 in that year’s tournament, while Tanahashi went 5 – 3. The tournament was ultimately won by Kazuchika Okada that year.