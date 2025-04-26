wrestling / News

HOG Isolation Results: Mike Santana vs. Konosuke Takeshita, More

April 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
HOG Isolation Mike Santana Konsuke Takeshita Image Credit: House of Glory

House of Glory (HOG) held their event Isolation last night at the NYC Arena in New York. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Charles Mason def. Trevor Lee
* HOG Cruiserweight Championship: Darren Richardson def. Jodi Aura
* Masha Slamovich def. Amiira Sahar
* I Quit Match: La Sombra def. Idris Jackson
* HOG Tag Team Championships: Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) and Sinner Saint (Travis Williams & Judas Icarus) went to a draw after a double pin
* Mantequilla def. Ryan Burgundy, Jarrett Diaz, J Boujii, JJ Doze, and Dante Griffith.
* HOG Heavyweight Championship: Mike Santana (c) and Konosuke Takeshita went to a no contest after Charles Mason interfered.

