HOG Isolation Results: Mike Santana vs. Konosuke Takeshita, More

House of Glory (HOG) held their event Isolation last night at the NYC Arena in New York. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Charles Mason def. Trevor Lee

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship: Darren Richardson def. Jodi Aura

* Masha Slamovich def. Amiira Sahar

* I Quit Match: La Sombra def. Idris Jackson

* HOG Tag Team Championships: Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) and Sinner Saint (Travis Williams & Judas Icarus) went to a draw after a double pin

* Mantequilla def. Ryan Burgundy, Jarrett Diaz, J Boujii, JJ Doze, and Dante Griffith.

* HOG Heavyweight Championship: Mike Santana (c) and Konosuke Takeshita went to a no contest after Charles Mason interfered.