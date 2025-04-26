wrestling / News
HOG Isolation Results: Mike Santana vs. Konosuke Takeshita, More
House of Glory (HOG) held their event Isolation last night at the NYC Arena in New York. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Charles Mason def. Trevor Lee
* HOG Cruiserweight Championship: Darren Richardson def. Jodi Aura
* Masha Slamovich def. Amiira Sahar
* I Quit Match: La Sombra def. Idris Jackson
* HOG Tag Team Championships: Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) and Sinner Saint (Travis Williams & Judas Icarus) went to a draw after a double pin
* Mantequilla def. Ryan Burgundy, Jarrett Diaz, J Boujii, JJ Doze, and Dante Griffith.
* HOG Heavyweight Championship: Mike Santana (c) and Konosuke Takeshita went to a no contest after Charles Mason interfered.
Those @HOGwrestling Tag Team titles are gonna look really good on the shoulders of my boys. 😎 #HOGIsolation pic.twitter.com/GcULw9m6An
— Dyanna Corona (@Dyanna_Corona) April 26, 2025
sssssskkkkkkiiiiii #HOGIsolation pic.twitter.com/FlmNOJPfgG
— tommy two thotty (@thatdudeTG) April 26, 2025
🔥 M A I N E V E N T 🔥@Santana_Proud vs @Takesoup
LIVE on #TrillerTV+ | @Triller_TV pic.twitter.com/pmQRTkuI73
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) April 26, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Details On Reactions in WWE To Karrion Kross’ WrestleMania After-Show Comments
- Details on WWE Talent Reactions To The Rock’s Pat McAfee Interview and Comment to Busted Open’s Dave LaGreca
- Details On Rumored Plan For Travis Scott Wrestling in WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Sources Reportedly Deny The Rock’s Claim About Cody Rhodes’ Creative Future