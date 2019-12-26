wrestling / News
Hosts Announced For NXT Year-End Awards
December 26, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced the hosts for the NXT Year-End Awards, which will take place next week as the special episode of NXT. As you can see below, Cathy Kelley, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee will host the show, which will reveal the winner of the awards along with the participating tag teams in the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
Also set for next week are replays of the three biggest NXT Takeover matches of 2019, including the women’s WarGames match.
Electric. Magnetic. Nuclear.@PatMcAfeeShow knows what's in store NEXT WEEK in the #NXTYearEndAwards. #WWENXT @catherinekelley @notsam
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/WhX8jQdIcb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 26, 2019
