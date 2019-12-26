Hosts Announced For NXT Year-End Awards

– WWE has announced the hosts for the NXT Year-End Awards, which will take place next week as the special episode of NXT. As you can see below, Cathy Kelley, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee will host the show, which will reveal the winner of the awards along with the participating tag teams in the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Also set for next week are replays of the three biggest NXT Takeover matches of 2019, including the women’s WarGames match.