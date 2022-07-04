wrestling / News
Ice Ribbon 1212 In Skip City Results 7.3.22: Six-Woman Tag Main Event, More
July 3, 2022 | Posted by
Ice Ribbon held its latest event on Sunday morning from Saitama, Japan with a six-woman tag team main event and more. You can check out the full results below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* Saran & Yuko Sakurai def. Himiko & Kiku
* Rebel X def. Amin & Sumika Yanagawa
* Tae Honma defeats Kaho Matsushita
* Asahi & Ibuki Hoshi fought Maika Ozaki & Saori Anou to a 20-minute time limit draw
* Cherry, Hamuko Hoshi & Makoto def. Madeline, NATSUMI & Totoro Satsuki (w/Yuuki Mashiro)
