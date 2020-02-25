wrestling / News
Identity of Referee in WWE Raw Main Event Angle
The referee who cost Kevin Owens his match against Randy Orton on Raw has been identified. On tonight’s episode, Orton defeated Owens in the main event after the referee did a fast count while Owens. That referee was Jake Clemons, who has worked for AIW and Smash Wrestling, among other companies per
After the match, Owens went after Clemons and tore open his ref shirt to reveal a Seth Rollins T-Shirt. He then stunned Clemons and power bombed him through a table.
