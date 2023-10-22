Ikemen Jiro Makes DDT Pro Return As Kuroshio TOKYO Japan

Ikemen Jiro has returned to DDT Pro Wrestling, appearing at Sunday’s show as Kuroshio TOKYO Japan. The NXT alumnus made his first appearance in DDT Pro since 2020 at Sunday’s event, announcing that he will be going by the new name. He is set for two shows, taking on Minoru Suzuki on November 8th and Takeshi Masada at DDT Ultimate Party 2023 on November 12th.

Jiro was released from WWE in September.