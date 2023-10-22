wrestling / News
Ikemen Jiro Makes DDT Pro Return As Kuroshio TOKYO Japan
October 22, 2023
Ikemen Jiro has returned to DDT Pro Wrestling, appearing at Sunday’s show as Kuroshio TOKYO Japan. The NXT alumnus made his first appearance in DDT Pro since 2020 at Sunday’s event, announcing that he will be going by the new name. He is set for two shows, taking on Minoru Suzuki on November 8th and Takeshi Masada at DDT Ultimate Party 2023 on November 12th.
Jiro was released from WWE in September.
11月8日(水)#どのツラさげて帰ろうか at 新宿FACE 2日目
スペシャルシングルマッチ
黒潮TOKYOジャパン vs 鈴木みのる
ドキドキの初遭遇、宜しくお願いします！
チケットはこちらから↓https://t.co/SO6jLKRGWu
たくさんのご来場心よりお待ちしております！ pic.twitter.com/IeZHXxTG2i
— 黒潮TOKYOジャパン (@IKEMEN__JIRO) October 22, 2023
ただいま！#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/5Yu4opc2Vt
— 黒潮TOKYOジャパン (@IKEMEN__JIRO) October 22, 2023
