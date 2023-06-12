Various News: Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 Tickets On Sale Friday, Kurt Angle Set For Next WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, Gia Miller On the Importance of Pride Month

– Tickets for Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 go on sale this Friday. The event happens on August 20 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Hiroshi Tanahashi is the only talent announced so far.

– In a post on Twitter, Impact’s Gia Miller spoke about the importance of Pride Month. She wrote:

“Why is pride month important? Check some of the comments. I’m proud to represent those that feel love for all people regardless of gender identity. I’ve flown under the radar bc of my straight presenting relationship, but this year I’m choosing to be visible. #panvisibility”

Why is pride month important? Check some of the comments🥴 I’m proud to represent those that feel love for all people regardless of gender identity. I’ve flown under the radar bc of my straight presenting relationship, but this year I’m choosing to be visible. #panvisibility🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/YKJFq2vWjT — Gia Miller // GLAM (@MeanGiaMiller) June 11, 2023

– Here’s a synopsis of the June 25 episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: “Wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle recounts stories and is reunited with the infamous milk truck used back in 2001 to soak “Stone Cold” Steve Austin; Mick and Kurt relive the unforgettable promo moment featuring that itty-bitty cowboy hat.”