wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Teases ‘Major Surprise’ This Week’s Tapings

April 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Spring Slugfest Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is hosting tapings in Chicago on Friday, and they’re teasing a “major surprise” for the show. Impact posted to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the development, writing:

There will be a MAJOR SURPRISE THIS FRIDAY at #SpringSlugfest in Cicero Stadium in Chicago!

Get tickets and be there to see it in person

There is, as yet, no word on what the surprise may be.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading