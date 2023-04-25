wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Teases ‘Major Surprise’ This Week’s Tapings
April 25, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling is hosting tapings in Chicago on Friday, and they’re teasing a “major surprise” for the show. Impact posted to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the development, writing:
There will be a MAJOR SURPRISE THIS FRIDAY at #SpringSlugfest in Cicero Stadium in Chicago!
Get tickets and be there to see it in person
There is, as yet, no word on what the surprise may be.
Get tickets and be there to see it in person: https://t.co/irq7WV5qUd pic.twitter.com/GSNqamZ9fL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 25, 2023
