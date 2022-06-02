wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Show, Hard to Kill 2022 on AXS TV, Official Pride T-Shirt
June 2, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reportst that the opening match for tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV broadcast will feature Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim. The show will start at 8:00 pm EST on AXS.
– AXS TV will air the Impact Hard to Kill 2022 event on Thursday, June 9.
– Impact Wrestling has released a new 20th anniversary shirt for Pride Month, which you can check out HERE.
More Trending Stories
- MJF Tells Tony Khan To Fire Him On AEW Dynamite, What Happened During Ad Break
- New Details on MJF’s Contract, Negotiations With AEW & Relationship Breakdown
- Scorpio Sky on Wanting Paige VanZant to be Viewed Differently Than Ronda Rousey in WWE
- Kurt Angle Recalls Trying To ‘Blow Up’ John Cena In WWE Debut Match On SmackDown, Reaction To Cena’s Performance