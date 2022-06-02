wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Show, Hard to Kill 2022 on AXS TV, Official Pride T-Shirt

June 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reportst that the opening match for tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV broadcast will feature Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim. The show will start at 8:00 pm EST on AXS.

– AXS TV will air the Impact Hard to Kill 2022 event on Thursday, June 9.

– Impact Wrestling has released a new 20th anniversary shirt for Pride Month, which you can check out HERE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading