Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Show, Hard to Kill 2022 on AXS TV, Official Pride T-Shirt

– PWInsider reportst that the opening match for tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV broadcast will feature Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim. The show will start at 8:00 pm EST on AXS.

– AXS TV will air the Impact Hard to Kill 2022 event on Thursday, June 9.

– Impact Wrestling has released a new 20th anniversary shirt for Pride Month, which you can check out HERE.