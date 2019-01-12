Anthem Sports CEO Announces Impact Wrestling Returning to Toronto in April

– Anthem Sports and Entertainment CEO Leonard Asper announced Impact Wrestling is going to return to Toronto, Ontario, Canada later this year in April. You can check out his announcement on the subject on Twitter below.

Asper was also asked by fans about bringing Impact Wrestling to other cities, such as Chicago, Illinois and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He wrote, “I passed on to the brass! If Chicago makes the biggest noise….we go! We r listening…” He also said, “Philly and Chi both are ‘in the conversation.'”

