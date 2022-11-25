Impact Wrestling Will Hold Tapings Tonight For IPWF

The IPWF Throwback Throwdown 2 PPV will be taped by Impact Wrestling as part of Wrestlecade this evening in Winston-Salem, NC. Impact talent will portray ’80s-territory-style homage characters as though the event was being produced during that era. The PPV is scheduled to stream on Friday, December 2 on both FITE.TV and Impact+. A number of pre-announced matches can be seen in their original posts below:

DJ Too Large will face Sonny Sanders' new acquisition at THIS FRIDAY's IPWF event at WrestleCade Weekend 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC! @TheMooseNation @TheSamiCallihan Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/l7NWebslJZ#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/vYS2iscjRq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 24, 2022