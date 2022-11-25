wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Will Hold Tapings Tonight For IPWF

November 25, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Impact Wrestling

The IPWF Throwback Throwdown 2 PPV will be taped by Impact Wrestling as part of Wrestlecade this evening in Winston-Salem, NC. Impact talent will portray ’80s-territory-style homage characters as though the event was being produced during that era. The PPV is scheduled to stream on Friday, December 2 on both FITE.TV and Impact+. A number of pre-announced matches can be seen in their original posts below:

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, PWF, Jack Gregory

