Impact Wrestling Will Hold Tapings Tonight For IPWF
The IPWF Throwback Throwdown 2 PPV will be taped by Impact Wrestling as part of Wrestlecade this evening in Winston-Salem, NC. Impact talent will portray ’80s-territory-style homage characters as though the event was being produced during that era. The PPV is scheduled to stream on Friday, December 2 on both FITE.TV and Impact+. A number of pre-announced matches can be seen in their original posts below:
DJ Too Large will face Sonny Sanders' new acquisition at THIS FRIDAY's IPWF event at WrestleCade Weekend 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC! @TheMooseNation @TheSamiCallihan
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/l7NWebslJZ#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/vYS2iscjRq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 24, 2022
Wanda the Werewoman will face "Rough Rider" Georgia Cobb at THIS FRIDAY's IPWF event at WrestleCade Weekend 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC!@SavannahEvansNV @Oh_Robert_Evans @JordynneGrace
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/l7NWebaKSr#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/zV91ZS9AtB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 24, 2022
Tommy Dreamer will face Pelvis Wesley at THIS FRIDAY's IPWF event at @WrestleCade Weekend 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC!@THETOMMYDREAMER @HEATHXXII @JohnEBravo1st
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/l7NWebaKSr#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/zJJZaCIKXT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 24, 2022
