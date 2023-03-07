– According to a report by The Hudson Valley Post, two independent wrestlers Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus are accusing WWE on infringing on their copyright with their use of the term “The Now” on WWE programming with regards to United States Champion Austin Theory. The two have reportedly wrestled on the indie circuit as The Now, and Vik Dalishus has claimed they have sent cease and desist orders to WWE on the use of the term.

The two have reportedly have The Now trademarked since 2006. Begley (aka Vik Dalishus) told The Hudson Valley Post on WWE’s alleged infringement of their trademark, “My initial reaction was shock, because of the fact that we have had it copyrighted since 2006, and there’s many people in WWE who know Hale and I, know our names, and know we own it.”

According to Begley, WWE acknowledg on of the letters they sent and claimed they would look into it. However, Theory and WWE have continued to use the nickname on TV. Begley continued, “Our next step is a lawsuit for trademark infringement and creating confusion in the marketplace.”