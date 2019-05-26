wrestling / News
Indy Event Cancelled Due To Injuries Suffered By The Lucha Bros at AEW Double or Nothing
— Indy wrestling promotion Lucha Empire was set to have an event titled War In Texas today, but had to cancel the show due to the headlining Lucha Bros having to cancel. This was announced via a tweet that explained that Pentagón Jr. & Rey Fenix were too banged up from their match with the Young Bucks at AEW Double Or Nothing last night to make the trip. The extent of their injuries as of now are unknown, and neither have commented on the matter thus far.
You can see the tweet announcing this below:
EVENT CANCELLED. Last night during AEW show "Double or Nothing" the Lucha Brothers @PentagonJunior & @ReyFenixMx got injured and were not able to travel today. If you bought your tickets online @Ticketon please call 1-800-668-8080. pic.twitter.com/AbL8NcANvc
— Lucha Empire TX (@luchaempireTX) May 26, 2019
