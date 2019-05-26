Indy Event Cancelled Due To Injuries Suffered By The Lucha Bros at AEW Double or Nothing

— Indy wrestling promotion Lucha Empire was set to have an event titled War In Texas today, but had to cancel the show due to the headlining Lucha Bros having to cancel. This was announced via a tweet that explained that Pentagón Jr. & Rey Fenix were too banged up from their match with the Young Bucks at AEW Double Or Nothing last night to make the trip. The extent of their injuries as of now are unknown, and neither have commented on the matter thus far.

