Indy Team Say They’ve Sent Cease & Desist To WWE Over Austin Theory Saying He’s ‘The Now’

Austin Theory has taken to calling himself “The Now” in WWE, and that has led to an indy tag team of the same name sending WWE a cease & desist order. Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins team up as The Now and have recently appeared under that name on NWA TV. Dalishus recently told the Hudson Valley Post that they sent the cease & desist letters to WWE when they heard Theory use the phrase, and that they’re prepared to sue if need by.

“My initial reaction was shock, because of the fact that we have had it copyrighted since 2006, and there’s many people in WWE who know Hale and I, know our names, and know we own it,” Dalishus said. “After shock goes away, we decided to reach out. We consulted with some friends who knew about the situation professionally and we were guided to an awesome lawyer named Mike Dockins, ‘the gimmick attorney’ who specializes in trademarks. We have sent two cease and desist letters to WWE, they acknowledged one, and said they would look into it. Looking into it doesn’t stop it from being on TV. Our next step is a lawsuit for trademark infringement and creating confusion in the marketplace.”

The two applied for a trademark on the name in 2005 according to Fightful, and reapplied for it when it expired in November of last year.