Io Shirai Officially Gets New Name In WWE, Notes On Returns Of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Io

PWInsider reports that Io Shirai has been given the name of Iyo Skye after her debut on the main roster. There was some confusion as the announce team referred to her by that name, but her entrance video still had her NXT name.

Fightful Select adds that her contract was set to expire soon and there were no plans for her in NXT after her injury. WWE officials could not confirm a new contract was signed, but a source said “it appears so.”

Meanwhile, Dakota Kai, who was released from WWE in April, was said to be a name that “several people” thought Triple H would “make a priority” to bring back. She got several tryouts for the main roster before her release and writers were confused when she wasn’t a part of the WWE Draft pools. She wasn’t told of her creative plans at the time. There were multiple companies that had interest in her, although talks with AEW didn’t go past an introduction. Some on the roster were pushing for her to join AEW and it’s unknown why she didn’t.

Finally had been training at the WWE Performance Center and Flatbacks for weeks preparing for tonight. A lot of talent believed she would be back soon and she was spotted backstage minutes before she returned.

Fightful also notes that this faction was pitched even before Dakota Kai’s release, but Vince McMahon turned the idea down. There were other versions pitched that included Raquel Rodriguez and Kay Lee Ray before they were either called up or given a new gimmick.