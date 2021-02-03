Irene’s Impact Wrestling Review 2.2.21  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Here we go, this week on IMPACT, we’ve got company from AEW in Matt Hardy and Private Party, we look forward to Tommy Dreamer’s birthday in a big tag team main event where he teams with IMPACT World Champ, Rich Swann against birthday belated Chris Bey and the top challenger, Moose.

Last week on IMPACT, Joe Doering pinnned Cousin Jake with Eric Young extending an offer to be in his group. Trey made his return to IMPACT following a brief hiatus and the exit of his partners, Dez and Wentz. Trey pinned Callihan, causing both him and his partner Ken Shamrock to cause chaos.

TASHA STEELZ vs. HAVOK

Tasha uses her speed and gains some confidence early on. Havok shuts that down with her power as expected. Tasha continues to evade the powerhouse offense of Havok and rattles her with some pump kicks. Brandon Tolle is the official in this match, after getting ripped off of his money last week by Fire and Flava. Tasha works on the knee of Havok, grounding her. Havok turns things around, launching Tasha into the corner and meeting her with a boot. Havok whiffs on a roundhouse, and Tasha makes a mistake in trying to irish whip the bigger opponent. Havok starts dominating but Kiera grabs the foot of Havok, distracting her. Tasha tries to capitalize but Nevaeh won’t allow it. Havok nails the tombstone for the win.

**

That was a fine match, with a pretty expected finish. This feud exists but isn’t grabbing me in any way.

Last week, after IMPACT went off the air. Shamrock lost his cool on the refs. Callihan tried to prevent Shamrock from going to far, but his partner snapped and knocked him out. D’Amore says Shamrock is suspended for good now, and Callihan is happy to hear it. That seems to be the end of Ken Shamrock’s run in IMPACT. Glad he went out on top before his NXT run.

Swann and Dreamer are backstage. The champ says he will handle things tonight, so Dreamer is fresh for No Surrender.

The Machine Gizzle and the The Big LG are excited to main event AEW Beach Break tomorrow night. They’re also hyped to “BEAT UP JON MOXLEY”. Aha. James Storm and Chris Sabin approach, demanding respect and a match. The Good Brothers agree to meet Beer Guns next week in the ring.

MADMAN FULTON vs. JOSH ALEXANDER

Fulton is out to his solo theme song, which I haven’t heard in a minute. Alexander tries to snatch the ankle early but Fulton dumps him with a release suplex. Fulton pulls Alexander’s neck and shoulders into the post. Alexander fights back with some heavy duty strikes. Alexander rolls into an ankle lock but gets kicked to the outside. Fulton meets him outside and chokeslams him onto the apron. He deadlift chokeslams in the ring to follow up, for a near fall. Fulton pulls him to the top rope but falls victim to a powerbomb and the Jay Driller for the win.

**3/4

That was a fun little sprint making for a solid win for Josh Alexander. I’m not sure Fulton should be the fall guy for Ace Austin and continued losses are not a good thing for any monster character.

Brian Myers is out, sporting an eye-patch after a raged Eddie Edwards attack last week. Myers blames himself for starting a feud with the most unprofessional wrestler, Eddie Edwards. He reminisces about the days that Eddie took pride in his wrestling ability, claiming his trainer Killer Kowalski is rolling in his grave at the thought of Eddie being this “deathmatch worker”. Myers wants a match at No Surrender but refers to a doctor’s note. Eddie Edwards stops him before he can make an excuse, and Hernandez appears, taking Eddie out. Matt Cardona’s music hits and he takes out Hernandez. Cardona and Edwards unite for this interesting tag team assortment.

Edwards and Cardona agree to meet Bad Mood Brian and his new buddy Hernandez at No Surrender.

CRAZZY STEVE vs. LARRY D

They start out physical with Larry sending Steve to the outside where his partner, Acey Baby tossed him into the guardrail. Larry D uses his power to continue the onslaught. Larry continues to control the match but Steve won’t quit. Larry gets emotional about his time behind bars and continues to go off on Steve. Larry lands a big running splash for a near fall. Steve bites a clothesline attempt and dives onto Acey outside. He continues to bite Larry on the oustide, eventually catipuling into a Larry D right hand for the finish. Rosemary stares XXXL down as they quickly leave.

This was brief and inoffensive. I’m interested to see where they go with Decay.

Gia Miller welcomes Trey back to IMPACT. Trey is back on Tuesday nights to prove himself as an individual. Sami Callihan appears questioning Trey’s loyalty to his old buddies and this company. Callihan advises Trey to look into the mirror, and find his true identity. Callihan looked motivated here. I smell another epic Sami Callihan feud. Something we’ve missed for too long.

In an interview, XXXL reveal that they are not afraid of Decay, and would never hit a woman. Tenille and Kaleb with a K approach. Tenille offers to hit Rosemary for them. XXXL and Tenille will team against Decay and a third member. I have no idea who this will be, unless Vince sends Chris Parks to Nashville for No Surrender.

SUSAN vs. JORDYNNE GRACE

Susan has Deonna and Kimber on her side. Jordynne is still accompanied by Jazz. Susan hands her glasses to Deonna to start. Jordynne ragdolls Susan for the opening minutes. Susan hides behind Brian Hebner and plants her thumb in the eye of Jordynne. Susan’s offense starts clicking as she starts building confidence. The numbers game starts showing as Susan’s crew continues to beat Jordynne down. Jordynne’s aide in Jazz has been no help. Jordynne directs Jazz to fight them, as Deonna makes easy work of Jazz in heels. Jordynne hits the Grace Driver and Susan kicks out for some reason. Jordynne nails her in the corner as she continues to fight off Kimber and Deonna. She hits the Grace Driver once more for the win. Jazz and Jordynne take a post match attack but ODB’s music hits and the Knockouts legend returns. I smell a No Surrender match.

**1/2

This was a solid match telling the right story. Jordynne is a fantastic babyface wrestler, and her fighting from behind here was perfect. The constant interference was entertaining, and ODB’s return as pretty welcomed.

ODB, Jazz, and Jordynne are getting along backstage.

ROHIT RAJU vs. TJP

Roiht Raju has made a phone call as an extra insurance policy for tonight’s bout. Champion TJP outsmarts the challenger early on. TJP uses his crafty submissions and continues to frustrate Rohit. Rohit turns things around with a kick to the head but TJP continues to show off unique offense. TJP is sent to the outside as we take a break. Rohit is in control as we return. TJP continues to stay alive despite Rohit’s relentless attack. Roiht locks in an armlock but TJP creates space and lands a springboard elbow. He hits a rana from the top followed by a tornado DDT. Mamba Splash attempt countered into a flurry of kicks and a cannonball. TJP baits Rohit and tries to finish him but Rohit counters and TJP ends up underneath the ring. Mahabali Shera appears out of the ring, choking TJP out. This allows Rohit to score the pinfall victory over the champion.

**3/4

This was a solid match as these two tend to have. Shera made his grand return which is never particularly exciting but he looks good. Rohit has been booked very well for the past year, and it’s always nice to see the emergence of a fresh star.

Violent By Design vignette. Eric Young extends his offer to Jake a bit further.

Gia Miller is with Cousin Jake backstage, who doesn’t know what to think of this new proposition.

Next week ODB returns against Kimber Lee, Kiera Hogan fights Nevaeh, and The Good Brothers defend their tag belts against Beer Guns. Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer have their contract signing next week.

MOOSE and CHRIS BEY vs. RICH SWANN and TOMMY DREAMER

Bey and Dreamer start out for a clash of styles. Bey gains control as we head to our final break. Moose and Swann go back and forth to welcome us back. Bey gets the tag and continues where Moose left off. Bey and Swann have a sick exchange, showing great chemistry. Dreamer and Swann show good teamwork, doubling up on Bey. Moose works from the outside to give Bey the advantage. Moose is back in roughing up the champion. He quickly tags to Bey who loses the upper hand when Swann lands the tag to Dreamer. The legend hits his stuff on Bey but Moose makes a save. Dreamer lands his DDT on Bey and tags in Swann. Bey got the blind tag to Moose who ends up spearing Swann despite angling for Dreamer. Moose doesn’t let Dreamer slide, and hits his spear to send a statement to both men. Moose holds up the IMPACT and TNA World titles to end the show.

**1/4

This match wasn’t much, and was more story-driven. It did it’s job.