Irene’s Impact Wrestling Review 9.16.21  

Tonight is our final destination before Victory Road this Sunday where Christian Cage will defend his IMPACT World Title against the young, hungry Ace Austin.

TAG TEAM

Decay vs. Violent by Design

Rhino and Taurus start things off, with Taurus getting cornered. Deaner comes in, eating an onslaught from Taurus. He lands the tag to Steve who looks to bite Deaner’s face off. Rhino and Deaner regain control using dirty tactics. Steve bites free and nails a neckbreaker. Eric Young distracts the ref at ringside as Rhino looks to take out Steve from the ropes. Steve catches Deaner with a Tornado DDT to win. After the match, EY is frustrated with Rhino, causing Deaner to lay out Rhino. Rhino is now on the other side of Violent by Design.

WINNERS: Decay

*Christian’s Coalition feels confident that they will take care of business tonight, as well as Victory Road.

SINGLES

TJP vs. Petey Williams

Technical start from both men as they go move for move. They hit the mat once more where they exchange pins and kicks. Petey hits his codebreaker from the ropes. Petey catches TJP with a tilt-a-whirl leg sweep for a near fall. Petey locks in a headlock before setting him up for the Canadian National Anthem. TJP fires back with a face wash. Petey locks in a sharpshooter before TJP transitions to a pin to catch Petey. Steve Maclin charges the ring and takes out both Petey and TJP.

WINNER: TJP

SINGLES

John Skyler vs. Laredo Kid

Skyler reminds everyone of their first encounter on BTI, where Laredo Kid was “lucky”. Despite this, Laredo Kid offers his hand as a sign of respect but Skyler slaps it away. Skyler eats a springboard crossbody and neckbreaker before getting caught with a dive on the ringside area. Back in the ring Laredo Kid hits a crossbody for a near fall, before falling victim to a belly to belly on the outside. Skyler looks to finish him but Laredo Kid kicks out. They exchange clotheslines and forearms as Skyler goes for the mask of the luchador. This catches him off guard as Skyler wraps him up for a pin victory.

WINNER: John Skyler

*Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace, and Rachael Ellering join The Influence for It’s All About Me. Wilde dives straight into it making Tenille uncomfortable. Wilde pitches a match for Victory Road, causing an expected Tenille reaction.

*Cardona attacks Rohit Raju backstage, forcing D’Amor3e to make their match No DQ.

SINGLES

Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Trey Miguel

They hit a stalemate to start, before Trey slips in an arm drag. Rehwoldt keeps his distance and maintains a tactical approach. Trey uses his athleticism to fight back. Now using his power, Rehwoldt tosses Trey into the buckle. Rehwoldt attacks the arm before eating a missile dropkick and scorpion kick. Rehwoldt looks to turn it around with a swanton but gets tied up and taps to Trey Miguel. Deonna looks to attack Trey but Mickie James makes the save. They brawl before Mickie takes Deonna out.

WINNER: Trey Miguel

*Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans deny stealing the titles, laying down the challenge for Saturday.

10-MAN TAG TEAM

Christian Cage, Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Moose, Brian Myers, and W. Morrissey

Callihan and Ace start it off with Callihan using his rough offense. Alexander and Edwards join the action, maintaining the control with striff strikes. Ace breaks free forcing everyone into a brawl. With everyone outside, Callihan tosses Ace inside, as Sam Beale enters. He eats a Cactus Special. Fulton becomes legal as Sabin comes in. Christian and Eddie help out before Moose comes in. Moose lands a big dropkick on Eddie, sending him flying. Myers sets up Eddie for Fulton to batter. W. Morrissey picks up where he left off and chokes him in the corner. Eddie creates seperation to get to Christian. Myers comes in and eats punches and a frog splash. Callihan and Moose go at it while Ace and Sabin do the same. Christian looks to finish but Ace hits him down south. Eddie hits a superplex to the outside onto everybody and Alexander spikes Myers with a C4 to win.

WINNERS: Christian’s Coalition