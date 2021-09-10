Irene’s Impact Wrestling Review 9.9.21  

SINGLES

Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz

Fans root for the Demon Assasin as she gains an early advantage. She bites the face and pleases the crowd. Rosemary whiffs on a dropkick and eats a stomp. Steelz takes control with a bicycle kick. Rosemary looks to fight back and hit As Above So Below. Steelz counters with a bulldog off the ropes. Rosemary pops back up and hits a spear to win. After the match, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans steal the tag team titles.

WINNER: Rosemary

* Ace and Fulton are backstage, previewing the big title match against Christian Cage at Victory Road. Ace pitches a match between Christian and Fulton next week. D’Amore agrees, but under a ten-man tag team match. Ace finds Myers and Beale to agree to join forces.

*Rhino is baptized for his sins, under Eric Young and VBD.

BUNKHOUSE BRAWL

Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson

Swann immediately attacks, taking out Doc on the outside. Swann sends Anderson crashing into a wooden board in the corner. Swann nails a DDT on Anderson on the ramp. Swann faces both Good Brothers and hits both down south. Anderson turns the momentum with a trash can lid. He nails a suplex on the ramp. Anderson sets a chair in the ropes, but Swann sends him straight into it. Anderson goes back to the can lid but Swann kicks it in his face. Doc sets up a distraction and Anderson delivers a spinebuster. Swann kicks out of a pin and counters a Gun Stun. The Good Brothers snatch a table. Swann sets up Anderson on the table and heads to the top. Doc makes the stop and Swann is sent down with a Gun Stun on the table to win.

WINNER: Karl Anderson

*Gia Miller sits with Mickie James, who is looking to go back to her TNA roots.

*The Drama King challenges Trey Miguel for next week.

*Christian approaches Josh Alexander to join his team, which serves as an honor.

SINGLES

Chris Bey vs. David Finlay

Finlay backs Bey into the corner, but Bey slips out. Finlay chops his soul out repeatedly, before slamming him onto the apron. Bey switches momentum with elbows, before setting up the Art of Finnese. Finlay counters with the suplex. Finlay looks for the win with a European uppercut and backbreaker but comes up empty. Bey responds with a spinebuster and roundhouse kicks. He looks to finish him but Juice Robinson limps to the ring, catching Bey off guard. Finlay rolls him up for a win. Hikuleo makes his debut and saves Bey from FinJuice, as they officially align themselves.

WINNER: David Finlay

*Chrisitan recruits Chris Sabin for his team next week.

SINGLES

Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

Maclin crushes Petey with a suplex and backbreaker. Petey responds with an enziguri. He connects with a huricanrana to the outside. Williams looks for the Destroyer but No Way, Fallah, and TJP interrupt. Maclin capitalizes on this and picks up the win.

WINNER: Steve Maclin

*Christian wants both Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan on his team next week, but Eddie refuses to continue to team.

*Ace and Fulton recruit Moose and Morrissey.

SINGLES

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

Moose and Eddie throw bombs early. They trade chops before Moose throws Eddie outside, into the ring post. Eddie hits a rana from the tope on Moose but gets caught with a powerbomb. He follows up with a Lights Out to win.

WINNER: Moose

*Moose and Morrissey attack Eddie but Sabin coes out for the save. Ace’s team comes down to join. Christian comes out and lays out Fulton. Alisha comes down and whacks Morrissey with a kendo stick. Callihan then appears and helps Eddie. Everyone stands tall, including Eddie and Sami.