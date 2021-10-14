wrestling / News
Ivelisse vs. Violette Added to House of Glory: Born Again
– As previously reported, House of Glory will be returning to action with Born Again on November 12 on FITE TV, featuring Amazing Red vs. Will Ospreay. House of Glory announced another new matchup for the card this week, featuring former AEW talent Ivelisse Velez vs. Violette. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Ivelisse Velez vs. Violette
* Will Ospreay vs. Amazing Red
* Rocky Romero vs. “Cashflow” Ken Broadway
* Crown Jewel Championship: TJP (c) vs. Low Ki vs. Charles Mason
Born Again will be House of Glory’s first card since December 2019. The event will be held at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, Queens. It will be streamed live on FITE TV. Ticket information for the event is available HERE.
Breaking 🚨Females Match @RealIvelisse makes her return at #BORNAGAIN to take on Violette.
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV
Tickets Available https://t.co/okEg2aV5ps pic.twitter.com/NRWxDhMm0v
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) October 14, 2021
