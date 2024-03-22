Jack Perry Disputes Apologizing For CM Punk Fight, Says He Was Denied AEW Release

Jack Perry has denied claims that he apologized for his backstage fight with CM Punk and says that his request for a release was shot down. It was reported today that Perry apologized for his backstage altercation with Punk at AEW All In and that he texted Tony Khan several times to say he was sorry. The Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez now reports that Perry has denied those claims, saying he never texted Khan to say he was sorry and that he told Khan’s lawyers that he wouldn’t initiated first contact with the AEW owner.

According to Perry, he didn’t hear from Khan for two months after the All In PPV and that Khan set up a meeting before Full Gear in November. During that meeting, Perry says there was discussion of plans to bring Perry back in December. He says that those plans were scrapped after Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series.

Perry has been working for NJPW and said that he wanted to work Wrestle Kingdom, but couldn’t for “logistical reasons.” He says he worked with Khan and Rocky Romero to arrange his current NJPW run. He also said that he asked for a release from his AEW contract but was denied and is still under a deal there. He says there are no plans to bring him back and that he has neither talked to Khan in months nor cleared anything he’s done in NJPW storylines such as ripping up his AEW contract on TV and calling himself a “scapegoat.”