More Details On Jack Perry’s Absence From AEW After All In

As previously reported, Tony Khan said to ‘stay tuned’ regarding an AEW return for Jack Perry, who has been absent since last year. Perry was suspended from AEW after a physical altercation with CM Punk at All In, which resulted in Punk’s firing from AEW.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Perry is still under contract with AEW, even though he has been working exclusively with NJPW.

The story is that after the incident at All In, Perry was sent home and never heard back from Khan. Perry apologized and said he never meant to cause any problems. Perry also kept texting Khan to say he was sorry. He only heard back from AEW through the legal team. Eventually, a conversation was had and he apologized to Khan.

The WON notes that his current storyline in New Japan is meant to lead to an AEW return.