Tony Khan Says to ‘Stay Tuned’ Regarding the Status of Jack Perry

– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com’s Liam Crowley, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked about Jack Perry and if he’s been following his run in NJPW. Perry has not appeared on AEW programming since his match with Hook at AEW All In: London in August 2023.

Khan said on Jack Perry (via Fightful), “I think you have to stay tuned. Absolutely, Jack is doing great things in New Japan. The New Japan Cup, he’s had a great run. He established himself over there, he feels he’s the scapegoat. He’s doing great things, he’s wrestling for a great promotion, and it’s been great tracking Jack’s progress in New Japan and he’s done excellent work there.”

As noted, Jack Perry debuted in NJPW earlier this year at Battle in the Valley. During the show, he tore up his AEW contract and wore a wristband that said, “Scapegoat.” Following a backstage incident that took place at AEW All In: London, Khan announced after the event that Perry was “suspended.”