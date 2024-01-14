Jack Perry Makes Surprise Appearance at NJPW Battle in the Valley, Rips Up AEW Contract

Jack Perry has returned to professional wrestling, making a surprise appearance at tonight’s NJPW Battle in the Valley. He attacked Shota Umino and then held up an armband that read ‘The Scapegoat’. After that, he ripped up his AEW contact.

Perry has been absent from wrestling since AEW All In, where he got into a backstage fight with CM Punk. The resulting brawl caused Punk to get fired from AEW and Perry was suspended indefinitely. There had been reports that his suspension had been lifted but he has still yet to appear on AEW programming. His status with that company is unknown, although it should be noted AEW has a partnership with NJPW. Several AEW wrestlers are on tonight’s card.