– WWE.com listed the Top 95 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Month. The top photos for April included Jade Cargill wearing a see-through mesh bodysuit, Dakota Kai posing in a stunning evening down for the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, Iyo Sky celebrating her title win at WrestleMania 41, Drew McIntyre enjoying some time with his cat, Bianca Belair, more. You can view some of those photos below:

Behold the BEST Instagram photos of the month! 📸https://t.co/mTPoWUfhCf pic.twitter.com/sIm2Umc7uL — WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2025