wrestling / News
Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, & Dakota Kai Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos for April
April 27, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 95 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Month. The top photos for April included Jade Cargill wearing a see-through mesh bodysuit, Dakota Kai posing in a stunning evening down for the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, Iyo Sky celebrating her title win at WrestleMania 41, Drew McIntyre enjoying some time with his cat, Bianca Belair, more. You can view some of those photos below:
Behold the BEST Instagram photos of the month! 📸https://t.co/mTPoWUfhCf pic.twitter.com/sIm2Umc7uL
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Explains His Issue With Travis Scott’s WrestleMania 41 Involvement
- Detail On How Brodie Lee Jr Was Booked For Joey Janela’s Spring Break
- Details On Reactions in WWE To Karrion Kross’ WrestleMania After-Show Comments
- WWE Sources Reportedly Deny The Rock’s Claim About Cody Rhodes’ Creative Future