Jake Roberts Clarifies Rumor That He Knocked One Of The Wild Samoans’ Eyes In a Match

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the rumor that he knocked one of the Wild Samoan’s eyes out while wrestling. The legend was that he punched out the eye, but it happened when hitting a knee strike. Here is what he had to say:

On the rumor: “Oh, my God. We didn’t knock his eye out. I just gave him a potato. I caught him with a knee lift, man. And Jimmy Garvin, who was my tag team partner, shouts into the ring. ‘Uh oh. You said you were going to do it. I can’t believe you did it. Holy f**k.’ The Samoan got up and grabbed me by my hair and headbutted me so f**king hard, man. Oh my God. I don’t know why he didn’t knock me out, I may have been out. I remember just laying on the mat, looking at Jimmy going, ‘Why would you say that?’ What the f**k? Oh my God.’ But that was the receipt, man, and it was a hell of a receipt. I didn’t knock his eye out of his head. I gave him a knee-light lift and blacked his eye. Yeah, it was a hell of a stiff shot. You can give a hell of a shot with your knee if you’re trying to.”

On his reaction to the knee: “I’m like, ‘Oh, f**k man. Are you alright?’ And about that time, I heard Jimmy say, ‘You said you were gonna do it. I can’t believe you did it!'”

On getting Garvin back over it: “Well, it just so happened that Sika, about a week later, was out at the swimming pool with a bunch of wrestlers and two midgets getting sun, not bothering anybody. And this drunk comes out to the pool and starts f**king with him. And he kept f**king with him, kept f**king with him. And finally, Sika, lying in his lawn chair, just reached back and backhand of the guy. Knocked him on his ass, Sika said, ‘Now I kill you.’ And he got to his fucking feet, and he started chasing him down the street. He was barefooted, man. Can you imagine looking up and having that 300-pound son of a bitch chasing you? Man, that dude ran like the wind. I bet He got away from him, but Sika split his hand when he backhanded him. And man, it started hurting a really bad man. And after about three or four days, it swelled up twice the size.

“And so we’re looking at it in the locker room, and he goes, ‘Oh man, my hand’s so bad. I can’t take it anymore. Ah, I don’t know what’s wrong. I can see my bone.’ We went, ‘What?’ ‘I can see my bone. We went, ‘Let me see.’ So he takes the bandages off, and we look, and we touch it, and it moves. It wasn’t the bone; it was that guy’s teeth. He had knocked two teeth out, and they were embedded in his hand. So once we pulled those out, it started getting better. But we were wrestling the Samoans, and Jimmy armdragged Sika, and when he came up, his knee landed on that hand. And I said, ‘You said you were gonna do it. I can’t believe you did it.’ And Jimmy’s going to Sika’s hand and kiss it. ‘I’m sorry. Please don’t hurt me. Please. I’m so sorry.’ He’s kissing his hand, man.”

