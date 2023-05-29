Jake Roberts Recalls The Worst Injury He Suffered In His Career, How It Happened

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the worst injury he suffered in his legendary wrestling career, which was a torn pec he suffered in a match with Andre The Giant. You can check out some highlights below:

On his worst injury: “Tearing my left pectoral in half.”

On how it happened: “That happened with Andre. I tore it in half, and I went down. I thought I broke my shoulder and I tried to clothesline. Andre and it just didn’t work. I went down, and then he reached down and grabbed my wrist and jerked me to my feet. And when he did, I passed out. You know from the pain? When I woke up, he was singing to me. He had me in a bear hug. ‘Ohh little baby, go to sleep. Hush, little baby.’ It was scary when I woke up, man and he’s doing that, and I’m like, ‘What the f**k am I gonna do, Andre?’ No, it’s OK. Just be alright because that was an afternoon show in Philadelphia and we went to. Lovely Scrotum, Pennsylvania that night and wrestled again beautifully.”

On working with the injury: “I just did, man. Yeah, I’m not going to say I’m tough, but I can take some pain. You know, I have in the past, and I’m sure I will again. You know, pain is just…mark it out of your mind, you know, and if you can scrub that off and just keep going. The fans, of course, make that possible. So when they’re cheering you and screaming and everything, you get all that energy from them and you’re able to carry on. He sure does now.”

On never getting surgery: “I was stupid. Kind of knitted. My chest turned black almost immediately. Ohh, right here. You can put three fingers in it. There’s the hole right there.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.