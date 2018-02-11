wrestling / News
James Ellsworth Facing Nick Aldis in NWA Title Match
– James Ellsworth is getting a shot at the NWA World Championship. NWA Champion Nick Aldis noted on Twitter that he has set an open challenge to anyone who previously was a world champion or has beat a world champion. Ellsworth, who beat AJ Styles on Smackdown, is the first participant in that challenge. The match is taking place at NWA Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, as Aldis noted below:
Let's see what I can get into today..
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) February 11, 2018
The first challenger in #TheAldisCrusade revealed.
Per @RealNickAldis request – a man who either was a Worlds Champion or beat a Worlds Champion.
That man is James Ellsworth @realellsworth
This Worlds Title Match happening today at @CWFHollywood. pic.twitter.com/3SrtoRPKlO
— NWA (@nwa) February 12, 2018