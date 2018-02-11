 

James Ellsworth Facing Nick Aldis in NWA Title Match

February 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
James Ellsworth

– James Ellsworth is getting a shot at the NWA World Championship. NWA Champion Nick Aldis noted on Twitter that he has set an open challenge to anyone who previously was a world champion or has beat a world champion. Ellsworth, who beat AJ Styles on Smackdown, is the first participant in that challenge. The match is taking place at NWA Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, as Aldis noted below:

