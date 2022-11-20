Jamie Hayter Defeats Toni Storm To Win Interim AEW Women’s Title at Full Gear (Clips)

Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to win the Interim AEW Women’s Title at AEW Full Gear tonight. The match featured Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker interfering and attacking Toni Storm. Hayter ultimately hit Storm with the Hayterade ripcord lariat for the win.

This is Hayter’s first reign as Interim AEW Women’s Champion. Thunder Rosa remains the AEW World Champion. She has been out with an injury since August.

Highlights from the match are below.

