Janel Grant’s PR Firm Reportedly Represents Logan Paul’s PRIME

The PR firm representing Janel Grant also represents Logan Paul’s PRIME, per a new report. Wrestlenomics reports that Grant — who filed a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis — is being represented by The Agency Group who also work with Paul’s PRIME Energy company. PRIME announced a global partnership with WWE in March.

The report also notes that Carolina Hurley, a prominent agent working with Grant during her lawsuit, worked in the White House during Donald Trump’s presidential administration as part of the White House Communications Office. Grant’s lawyer Ann Callis told the outlet in a statement:

““Carolina disclosed the Trump connection before we hired TAG. Our team had confidence that her team, comprised of competent and experienced women, led by a woman with a stellar resumé was the optimum way to assist Janel in getting her message across while dispelling all of the negative onslaught that we knew was coming her way.”

The report notes that Hurley was not part of Trump’s political campaigns, according to a source familiar with the matter, and reported to White House Communications Director during her time there from 2017 to 2021. She worked on several of Ivanka Trump’s initiatives including those intended to fight human trafficking.

As noted, Grant’s lawsuit has been granted a stay in the lawsuit, pending a non-public investigation by the Department of Justice.