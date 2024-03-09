WWE Announces Global Partnership With Logan Paul’s Prime For Ring Mat Branding

WWE has entered the ring mat branding game, announcing a global partnership with Logan Paul’s PRIME. Logan Paul announced the deal on this week’s WWE Smackdown, with his PRIME logo on the mat for the announcement.

Paul’s business partner KSI was introduced during the segment as well, which turned out poorly for KSI when Randy Orton hit the ring and gave him an RKO.

WWE’s full announcement of the deal reads:

WWE & PRIME HYDRATION STRIKE RECORD-SETTING GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP FEATURING FIRST-EVER RING MAT BRANDING

WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Logan Paul and KSI’s widely popular beverage brand PRIME today struck a record-setting global partnership that will see PRIME Hydration become the exclusive “Official Hydration Drink Partner” of WWE and the first partner to ever appear on the center of the WWE ring.

As WWE’s exclusive “Official Hydration Drink Partner,” PRIME Hydration will receive unprecedented exposure and integration within key WWE assets, highlighted by never-before-seen center mat branding at Premium Live Events (PLEs) such as WrestleMania and Money In The Bank. Further, PRIME Hydration will earn key brand placement within WWE events including WrestleMania XL and Survivor Series, match sponsorships, co-presenter designations at future PLEs, product activations at live events, social support from WWE Superstars across retail and digital activations, and more.

Additionally, PRIME Hydration will be the first official partner to activate across both TKO companies. In January 2023, UFC struck an exclusive global partnership with PRIME Hydration that features a number of branded integrations and entitlements, including the Official Hydration Drink of UFC and Official Partner of the UFC Performance Institute. Earlier this year, TKO brought together the global partnerships teams at UFC and WWE to form a singular global partnerships unit with a unified sponsorship strategy.

“What Logan and his team have built in a short time is phenomenal and we’re excited to help showcase PRIME Hydration across our biggest events,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “Combining two of my greatest achievements into one knockout partnership is a dream come true,” said PRIME Co-Founder Logan Paul. “We’ve worked incredibly hard at PRIME to build a brand that disrupts the beverage industry and it’s time to join forces with the global leader in sports entertainment. Thank you to everyone on both sides who have played an important role in bringing PRIME Hydration to the ring.”

With bold, thirst-quenching flavors to help refresh, replenish, and refuel, PRIME Hydration’s goal is to create a drink that can fuel any lifestyle. Available in a range of flavors that include orange, grape, ice pop, blue raspberry, lemon lime and tropical punch, each drink comes with added nutritional benefits to compliment taste. PRIME Hydration has a coconut water base and boasts BCAA to aid muscle recovery, B vitamins, antioxidants, and electrolytes.