Jason Baker Says Bray Wyatt’s Horror Film Is Currently On Hold

Bray Wyatt’s planned horror film is on hold following his WWE return, according to Jason Baker. Baker, the special makeup effects artist who has worked with Wyatt on his WWE looks, said back in November of 2021 that Wyatt was set to star in a horror film. Baker spoke with Metro for a new interview and said that following Wyatt’s return, the project is on hold. You can check out some highlights below:

O(n the project’s status: “‘What happened was, was I was working with Bray and Rob Fee and then WWE hired two thirds of the people working on it, and they started slamming me with work. It’s not dead, it’s just we’re all working over at WWE now. I’m sure we’ll eventually get around to it, but – alright, let’s just go and do this for now!”

On the project being put on hold when Wyatt returned and Rob Fee was hired by WWE: “We were getting close, and then he started talking with Hunter, and then Hunter hired Rob. It was like, s**t, you guys aren’t gonna have any time to shoot a movie because we’re all gonna busy. Then Bray came back, he’s like, ‘Well I need you to make a bunch of stuff.’ I’m like, ‘Well, when are we gonna shoot a movie if we’re all busy with WWE?’ It’s not a bad thing, this is where he should be! I’m sure we’ll get around to making that movie eventually, but let’s get him back where he needs to be, and that’s in WWE.”