Bray Wyatt Set For Feature Film Later This Month, Details On the Project

Bray Wyatt is officially set for his post-WWE project after being released by the company on July 31. In an interview with Alistar McGeorge of Metro, Callosum Studios owner Jason Baker confirmed that Wyatt will be starting a film later this month, and he also discussed some of the details of the project. Here’s what Baker had to say:

Jason Baker on Bray Wyatt’s upcoming film project: “He’s a phenomenal collaborator, he’s become a really good friend, and we’re actually – you’re the first person that we’re publicly telling about. We’re starting a film at the end of the month. Two weeks to go, we’re filming in Tennessee. It’s a feature film and it’s something really new and different. I’d say probably the best way to describe it is Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu. We had some meetings out there and things happened and things got moving forward, and now we’re going and shooting this feature film with him and the end of the month.”

On whether fans should expect a return of “The Fiend” character: “We’re not using any of that – we’re going in a completely different direction, a whole new thing. It should be fun. Hopefully fans of horror and fans of Windham like it! We get to chop somebody up with a chainsaw, filet their back and dig their eyeball out with a pencil. We just shot it here in our studio. We just paid everybody in pizza and just had that old mindset. It wasn’t stressful. It wasn’t anything like that.”