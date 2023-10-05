– During a recent interview with Wrestle Inn, NJPW wrestler Jeff Cobb discussed his match with Kenny Omega that took place earlier this year on AEW Dynamite and wishing it had more buildup. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jeff Cobb on his AEW Dynamite match with Kenny Omega: “I wish there was a little bit more buildup to it, but I understand that me being in Japan, and especially, I think we were in the height of the New Japan Cup, so we have a three-week-long tournament to get a new contender, and it’s not like Omega could have flown back and forth or been part of the New Japan Cup because he had stuff going on.”

On how they were both busy in other feuds at the time: “I think he was in a trios feud at that time, so it’s like he’s got stuff going on, I’ve got stuff going on. So the best thing I could do was just talk a little smack and hopefully people would have picked it up online and then run with it. So we did the best we could with what we were given. Hopefully, it delivered match-wise and buildup wise. But I would have preferred a little bit bigger buildup, but that’s what we were dealt with, and that’s what we ran with.”

Omega defeated Cobb in the match for the IWGP US Championship.