Jeff Hardy Says He’s Going to AEW

Jeff Hardy has said that he is planning to head to AEW. The WWE alumnus confirmed that he plans to appear in the company during an interview with Jared Myers at his recent concert.

The audio is difficult to hear, but Jeff says at about 10 seconds in, “But I’m going to AEW. I’m so excited.”

Hardy is believed to still be under a non-compete clause from his WWE release until March 9th, so he will not be able to appear for or formally talk with AEW until then. His brother Matt is currently signed to AEW.