Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 6.17.25  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas as per the usual, and tonight’s show sees NXT start building toward WWE Evolution as four Evolution Eliminator matches take place in the quest determine who will ultimately challenge for Jacy Jayne’s NXT Women’s Championship at the show. Those matches will see Jordynne Grace face Lola Vice, Zaria take on Izzi Dame, Kelani Jordan do battle with Lash Legend, and Thea Hail vs Jaida Parker. Plus we’ll have Trick Williams and his First Class allies from TNA — AJ Francis and KC Navarro — go head to head with Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura and Elijah. And of course, Blake Monroe will sign her WWE NXT contract. That’s plenty of chances to deliver in what hopes to be a fun show all in all.

Over here at Thomas HQ, it’s been a hectic week and I did not get a ton of TV or movie watching in. I only got a chance to watch Netflix’s Titan: The OceanGate Submersible Disaster, which was a nice companion piece to Max’s Titan documentary (they complete each other), and the infuriating but well-made Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy about the fatalities at Travis Scott’s festival in 2021. I also rewatched Drop for a review of the Blu-Ray here on 411, and you can see that here.

By the way, the latest episode of the Final Ghouls of Horror sees Holly, L and I ending our Fear Street coverage with Fear Street: Prom Queen and you can check out the episode below (or next episode was delayed due to some editing issues and will be out next week). You can subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts, including YouTube.

On the TV side, I stayed caught up on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 but that was it. Like I said, hectic week.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* TUDUM.

* We kick off with a montage of the women chasing Jacy Jayne’s title. Jayne talks about how she’s sick of being underestimated and called a beatable champion, asking how she was able to beat the unbeatable Stephanie Vaquer if that’s true. She says she’s the best champion this division’s ever seen and pretty soon we’ll wake up and realize it.

We also get a recap of Ava talking about the Evolution Eliminator mini-tournament and a look at the Thea Hail-Jaida Parker feud. Jacy says she’ll have the last laugh.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the first ELiminator match!

Evolution Eliminator

Thea Hail vs. Jaida Parker

Tha runs down and attacks Jaida during the lat5ter’s entrance! Jaida takes over and rolls Thea in, the bell rings and Thea hits mounted punches before getting thrown neck-first into the bottom rope. Jaida lays in fists and then stretches Thea’s arms around the bottom rope! Jaida gets backed off and she charges — but Thea moves and Jaida goes outside. Thea DIVES onto Jaida and then rolls her in before going up — high crossbody an then an Exploder suplex for two.

Thea tees off on Jaida but gets thrown into the ropes for a sidewalk slam for two. Jaida locks in a rear chinlock, Thea gets to her feet but gets yanked back down into a headlock. Thea up and flips Jaida over, but Jaida holds on. Jaida with a shot to the back and back into a chinlock, Thea flips her over but Jaida again holds on. She grabs Thea by the head and SPINS HER AROUND before dropping her for a two-plus count.

Jaida keeps grinding Thea down, but she gets to her feet and backs Jaida into the corner. A few shots and Thea gets free but gets chopped in the throat before a snap suplex and an inverted suplex! Cover gets two-plus again.

Jaida goes for a suplex but Thea blocks it and flips Jaida to the mat. Diving clothesline, Jaida rolls to the outside and Thea follows — Jaida charges and Thea moves! Jaida into the ring steps as we go to break.

We’re back as Jaida just hit the Tear Drop. SHe went for Hypnotic but Thea moves and applies the Kimura with a bodyscissors! Jaida struggles to get to the ropes, Th4ea rolls her back! Jaida is refusing to quit and picks Thea up, slamming her in the corner to break the hold! Thea leaps into the Kimura — Jaida breaks it again, but she dives in again! Jaida taps where the ref can’t see it and Thea thinks it’s over! But Jaida then hits Hypnotic for the pin.

Winner: Jaida Parker (9:13)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very good little bout with a nice finish that protected Thea. No real complaints here.

* Josh Briggs tells Inamura and Elijah that he can’t wait to beat these guys and literally no one likes AJ and KC. Inamura agrees and Elijah says First Class are disrespecting TNA by teaming with Trick. He goes to tune his guitar and Hank & Tank walk up to say that they have a Tag Team Title on the other side.

Oba walks up and is congratulated on his win last week. He turns around into Trick Williams who laughs at Oba before Oba says he has his money on the other guys.

* New Blake Monroe segment as Blake’s narrator says that when the Glamour signs on the dotted line it’s not just a signature; it’s an event. And she needs a dress as good as her contract. She signs the contract tonight.

WWE Evolution Eliminator

Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend

Lash shoves Kelani after the bell and talks trash. Kelani goes on the attack but Lash grabs her and slams her down, manhandles her and comes off the ropes for a splash. Kelani dodges that and hits some kicks to the head, off the ropes for a senton. Lash back up into a headlock, she picks Kelani up but Kelani keeps it cinched in. She tries to shoot Kelani off into the ropes to no avail, back siupelx but Kelani lands on her feet, comes off the ropes and hits a rana and then a dropkick to the outside. She leaps onto the apron and hits an Asai moonsault as we go to break.

Things turned around during the break, but Kelani gets a roll-up to counter a suplex for two. Kelani lays in shots to the back but gets put on top, she kicks Lash down and goes to the apron. Shoulder thrust and a sunset flip but Lash holds on and slams Kelani down. BIG pump kick gets two-plus for Lash.

Lash sets Kelani up and locks in an over-the-shoulder torture rack. She bounces Kelani on her shoulder, Kelani flips out and hits a Codebreaker! Both women slow to get up, but Lash to her feet — and Kelano with forearm strikes, a dropkick, and a handspring elbow! Kip up, Sliced Bread! Kelani up top — FIVE STAR FROG SPLASH! Cover gets thre–NO!

Kelani goes for the leg but Lash gets free and decks Kelani hard. Lash catches a kick but Kelani shoves her down. Kelani goes for the split-legged but Lash nails her and goes up top — back suplex but Kelani shifts her weight for a pin! That gets almost three. Kelani up top, 450 but Lash with the knees up. Over the back slam, that gets the pin.

Winner: Lash Legend (9:55)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Another very good match that didn’t quite get to great but was a lot of fun. Lash needed a win at some point and this is a good place for it, Kelani can take the loss.

* We get a recap of the D’Angelo Family drama with Stacks turning on Tony and dealing with Luca with Rizzo in hiding, leading into Stacks getting the win at Battleground after Luca shows back up. And then finally Tony questioning Luca and not knowing who to trust which takes us to last week when Stacks got involved in Luca and Tony’s match which led to Tony thinking Luca was about to hit him with the crowbar.

* Tony is backstage when Luca walks up and asks where he’s been. Luca says he’s been here and Tony says he’s heard enough; he’ll see Luca in the ring.

* Tony is in the ring with a mic when we come back and says as the Don, you have to be aware at all times, keep your head on a swivel and be aware of being stabbed in the back. Stacks stabbed him in the back, Rizzo went into hiding and Luca got clipped — or so he thought. He doesn’t know what’s going on, but all he wants is Luca’s trust and loyalty but he isn’t getting it. He tells Luca to get his ass out here so they can talk man-to-man.

Luca comes out and asks TOny if this is how he wants to do it. Tony says if Luca’s going to lie, he’ll lie to him and all the people. Luca says he’s not lying and Tony asks what happened with Stacks. Luca says he got ziptied by two guys and put in a trunk. Eventually Stacks took hims phone, said it’s his lucky day and said to leave.

Tony asks about Battleground and if he can trust him, and he says he can. Tony asks why he didn’t hit Stacks and Luca says maybe he should have but he didn’t know what to do. He’s supposed to advise people and this is the first time he had to make a decision on his own. He says Rizzo is usually his soundboard and Tony says the eyes don’t lie. He tells Luca to look him in the eyes and tell him, is he with Stacks?

Luca is about to answer when Stacks comes out with goons and says Tony got the truth; he doesn’t want to accept it. Luca is his consigliere but he doesn’t want to accept it. Stacks asks Luca if he’s ever suspected Luca or questioned his loyalty and says there’s a reason he saved him from the desert in Vegas.

Stacks gets on the apron with his goons and says Luca was never going to be good enough to be Tony’s consiigliere. The goons enter the ring — and Luca helps Tony! He pulls Stacks off Tony and swings — Stacks ducks and Luca hits Tony! Stacks escapes and Tony looks shocked, while Luca tries to explain.

* Trick is in the locker room when First Class comes in. AJ says KC injured himself in training and Trick isn’t happy. AJ says First Class doesn’t present problems; they present solutions. They found someone who can go and it’s Wes Lee. Wes says that they have history but no one knows TNA like him.

Trick gives a “my bad, Wes!” and says he’s down with High Ryze so tonight they’re First Class Tricking on the West Side. First Class do their “Money, Money, Money!” thing.

* Chase U is back in session with Kale and Uriah now official members. They’re there on time and ready to go, and we get a montage. Chase says it’s summertime but they still have a strict curriculum. Kale tries to speak and ask questions and Chase talks over him. He says it’s a teachable moment and you adjust to Chase U; it doesn’t adjust to you. You have to fucking get tough!

Kale grabs his stuff and leaves, and Uriah goes with saying “What a shame, Mr. Chase.” Chase says “What the fuck??”

* We get a reminder of Ricky Saints’ larynx trauma. He’s expected to be cleared next week.

* Varsity Project are there with Page and say they smoked him. Page says it may be his best work. Saints walks in and quietly says he’ll be cleared next week and coming after him. Jackson Drake says that they’ll have to go through Varsity Project. Ashante steps up to Saints and says that he can’t talk the talk as the others leave. Ashante says the odds are not in Ricky’s favor, and Ricky says he’ll see Ashante real soon.

* Blake Monroe survives the parking lot!

* Elijah is coming to the ring and sings shit about Trick, AJ and Wes Lee before asking who wants to walk with Elijah before Briggs and Inamura come out.

* Tavion Heights and Je’Von are asking Wren about talking to Charlie. She says there are nuances but she hasn’t talked to him. Je’Von sees Jasper Troy walk up and talks him up, but Troy tells him to get out of his face. Je’Von walks back and Charlie is back. Charlie suggests Tavion vs. Je’Von, if Tavion wins he can leave. They agree and Je’Von says Chharlie needs a hug before leaving. Wren hugs Charlie and tells Tavion to “get in here.”

Elijah, Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs. Trick Williams, AJ Frances & Wes Lee

Wes starts off with Inamura and ducks a lunge, hits some kicks and locks in a headlock. Wes shot into the ropes and hits a dropkick to the knee, then another. He tries a third time and Inamura runs him over. Chop to Wes and a tag to Briggs. Whip into the ropes, they pick Wes up and drop him, then hit stereo chops on him. Briggs covers for two. Brigs goes for a bodyslam but Lee slides down, blind tag to AJ who runs over Briggs.

AJ charges at Briggs who gets the boot up, Trick tags in but quickly gets put in the corner. Elijah tags in, wristlock but Trick turns it around. Elijah flips to escape, shot into the ropes, they reverse and Elijah with a leaping clothesline. Old School from Elijah into a double knee drop for two-plus.

Trick hits a side kick to stop Elijah’s moment as Elijah is sent to the outside. Trick showboats but gets pulled out of the ring, he’s tossed into the barricade. Wes leaps but gets caught by Briggs and Inamura, AJ teases the dive but doesn’t and he gets run over by Briggs and Inamura! Eiljah with a big elbow as we go to break.

We’re back as AJ manhandles Inamura, but Inamura fights back and hits some chops and forearms. Into the ropes, he knocks AJ back but AJ with the big spear for a two-plus count. Inamura down in hostile territory, AJ charges in with a knee and slips to the outside. Lee tags in and hits an elbowdrop for two. He nails Inamura, and punches him again. Inamura in the corner, he dodges a charge but eats a kick and enzuigiri. Wes charges — Inamura catches him and spins him around for the big tag!

Inamura with the hot tag to Briggs, Trick in as well. Kind of hilariously-missed Thesz Press, Elijah tags in and beats the tar out of Trick in the corner, stomping him down. He hits the twisting suplex for two but Wes and AJ break it up.

Six-man brawl now, Lee gets sent to the outside as does AJ. Wes in and goes for the top-rope dive but the save is made and he takes out Trick! Inamura up top, TOP ROPE SPLASH! That’s the pin!

Winner: Elijah, Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura (11:02)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Briggs and Inamura needed a win at some point but I didn’t expect it to be here. Nice to see Inamura get a pinfall, but the match was mostly just there.

* Sol and Zaria talk about remaking a video before Zaria’s match and Tatum Paxley comes out of a production crate as they walk off. Uh-oh.

* Stone and Turner overhear Tony and Luca arguing. Tony walks in and asks Ava if she saw that, and says he wants Luca to face Stacks. Luca is questionable on it and Ava says she can’t get him a match. Tony is suspect about that but Stacks has an NXT Heritage Cup match next week. Ava says Stacks’ consigliere signed off on it.

Evolution Eliminator Match

Zaria vs. Izzi Dame

Dame with a roll-up right oft the bat for two and a kick to the head. She charges in the corner but Zaria dodges and lays in heavy fists. They trade strikes in the center of the ring, Zaria with a BIG pump kick and a splash in the corner. Suplex by Zaria for two.

Zaria slams Izzi repeatedly into the top turnbuckle and gets her on her shoulders, Izzi escapes but Zaria hits a sunset flip for two. Dame puts Zaria in the corner and drives her shoulders in. The ref counts to four and Izzi yells at him — and Zaria recovers, grabbing Tame on the shoulder before picking her up in a sleeper for four! She leaps off the top into a clothesline for two as we go to break.

We’re back as Izzi is in a waistlock. She tries to hold onto the ropes for a German suplex, Zaria knocks the hands off but Izzi charges into the corner and slams Zaria into the top! She takes over, bodyslam for a nearfall. Izzi is up and lying in wait — Zaria up and gets goozled! Choke slam to Zaria, cover gets a nearfall.

Zaria up on the second rope and Izzi charges — Zaria pulls the ropes down. Izzi on the apron but gets thrown in, Zaria with a couple of clotheslines and a pump kick. Bodyslam and a release German suplex. She lies in wait — and Tatum is out talking to Sol. That distracts Zaria and Izzi with a sitout spinebuster for three!

Winner: Izzi Dame (8:19)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Decent enough but I did have kind of higher hopes for these two. That’s not to say it wasn’t pretty solid.

* Briggs is pumping up Inamura and says Inamura deserves a TNA World Title shot and Santino had to be watching. Inamura says Briggs is his friend and if he gets a title shot, he wants Briggs to have it. He envisions Inamura as TNA World Champion and himself as NXT Champion. Briggs is into it.

Evolution Eliminator Match

Lola Vice vs. Jordynne Grace

Circle and they got to the mat, trading waistlock attempts. Back up, they circle and Grace with a waistock, Lola turns it into a headlock. Into the ropes, Lola with a rana but Grace sends her through the ropes. Grace to the apron as Lola goes into the ring, Grace nails her and springboards in but Lola kicks her and then quick kicks her into the corner for a hip smash. And that’s where we go to break.

We’re back as Grace escapes a Guillotine and goes up and over Lola in the corner. DVD and an elbowdrop for two-plus. Grace is frustrated and grabs Lola, picking her up and slamming her down. Grace Under Pressure but Lola catches her in a Guillotine again! Grace manages to pick LOla up and slam her down to break the hold!

Both women to their knees and then feet. Shots by Grace to the jaw, Juggernaut Driver blocked and Grace puts Lola in the corner and up top for a big slap to the chest. She goes up top but Lola fights her off and goes for an armbar. They leap and Lola drops Grace to the mat! Spinning punch gets Thre-NO!

Lola goes for the Knockout Blow — Grace counters into a Stretch Muffler Suplex! Juggernaut Driver gets three.

Winner: Jordynne Grace (8:40)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Great work by these two, it could have been slightly smoother once or twice but they delivered well here.

* Zaria is pissed at Tatum and she says she’s sorry. Sol knows Zaria didn’t mean it and Zaria is pissed. Izzi walks up and says they aren’t Tatum’s real friends and don’t include her in their TikToks. Tatum leaves and Blake walks by to head to the ring.

* Noam Dar talks about the NXT Heritage Cup and its legacy in NXT. He has great pride to have his name on the trophy more than anyone. He says he’s been the gold standard for almost 800 days and plans on keeping it that way.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Lash Legend vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker

– NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Stacks

– TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs

* Ava is in the ring with the contract signing set-up. She says NXT has the best women’s division in all of pro wrestling and tonight she adds to that as the hottest free agent joins the stacked women’s roster. She introduces “The Glamour” Blake Monroe.

Here comes Blake! You know what, I don’t hate her theme song so that’s a nice change from the usual. Blake gets the mic and says it’s the moment we’ve all gushed, glossed and glammed for. This is the best women’s division in the world and he’s been dreaming of hopping into bed with that kind of talent in the locker room.

She says WWE has always been her dream and now that she’s here, the women’s division is all hers. Because TRhe Glamour raises the bar, turns heads and redefines what it means to be a star. She says the spotlight is now firmly on The Glamour, Blake Monroe.

Blake signs her contract — and here comes Fatal Influence! Jacy calls to Ava and asks why she’s out here kissing the newbie’s ass like this? Because the last time she checked, Fatal Influence has been running the division all year and they never got any celebration for it. Fallon says not for her title reign and Jazmyn says this is cute but she’s delusional if she thinks she’s come here to take the division.

Blake says the rumors are true — Fatal Influence are as insecure as they are bitches. Jacy says it’s reality check time: the division doesn’t need her and she’s another flavor of the month. Jacy says “Have you ever tried this one?” and slaps Jacy! She beats on Fallon but turns into a Jacy shot. Jacy and Fallon slam Blake through the table and pose over her.

And with that, we’re done for the night!