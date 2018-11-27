Jim Brunzell Discusses Wrestler Pay In 1980s

Jim Brunzell was a recent guest of the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, discussing wrestler pay in 1980s WWF and more…

On Vince’s Taste in Wrestlers: “Vince had a way, outside of huge people like Hulk [Hogan], he had his own idea on who he wanted to create, [and who] he wanted to make a superstar,” said Brunzell. “And if you didn’t conform to exactly what he wanted to do, you just sort of fell by the wayside. “I’ll give you an example of that. The Ultimate Warrior, Jim Hellwig, came in as a bodybuilder. I don’t think he made any dents wrestling anywhere, [but] Vince liked his persona, big bodybuilder, sort of reckless in the ring, and all of a sudden, he was the heir apparent. God rest his soul, but he was not very skilled and talented in the ring in terms of psychology, ring savvy, or anything.”

On Wrestler Pay In 1980s WWF: “I averaged about 95 to about 110 [thousand],” said Brunzell. “But we were sort of in the middle… but the payscale, you had no idea what you were making. Nobody knew. If you happened to be on the undercard with Hulk Hogan, it was gonna be a guaranteed sellout.”