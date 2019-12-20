– Jim Brunzell recently spoke to Wrestling Inc where he gave his thoughts on tag team wrestling and more.

On Verne Gagne: “He was a great amateur wrestler, a four-time Big Ten champion and a couple of times national champion. He was an alternate at the Olympics and he was a heck of a torch bearer for pro wrestling for 30 years. He trained a lot of guys and set an excellent example in the ring for what he wanted to show as pro wrestling and that was the athleticism, background and athletic ability of the guys.”

On Going To WWE: “When you go to New York – he came from Florida and I came from Minnesota – it was a great opportunity. It was 60 guys in the territory at that time and there were three towns they ran every night. The Killer Bees were part of an effort to do what Vince McMahon did. The reality of the WWF was that Hulk Hogan was the golden goose and without him it couldn’t have happened. We owe a lot to him and we just filled in when we needed to. There was a lot of talent there and it was a great opportunity, great experience and great exposure. I guess you could say it was the end of a great career to me.”

On Tag Team Wrestling Today: “Tag team wrestling tells a story. The bad guys are the heels who take advantage but the problem is now is that nobody will succumb to a weakness. Everybody is tough so everybody is a heel. So, you don’t get any sympathy from the crowd and you can’t build that crescendo in the match when there’s a hot tag; it doesn’t happen. So, that’s the problem and I don’t there’s that much emphasis on tag team wrestling now.”