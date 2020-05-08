Jim Cornette On Ultimate Warrior Refusing To Let Triple H Get Much Offense In At WrestleMania XII Return Match, Recalls Warrior Explaining ‘Dextrusity’

On a recent edition of Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette discussed the Ultimate Warrior’s 1996 return to WWE and his 2 minute squash win over Triple H at WrestleMania XII, noting that Warrior refused to let Triple H get much offense in during their match. Highlights are below.

On Warrior telling him about his “dextrusity” concept at a meeting about his WWE return: “That’s when we had to go and fly out there on the way to WrestleMania, we stopped in Phoenix to have lunch with the Ultimate Warrior, me and Bruce and JR and Vince, where he told us the whole dextrusity thing, destiny, truth, and city, I don’t know what the fuck it was, and he just, I thought he was a space cadet, I didn’t understand a goddamn word he said. Bruce knew him and Bruce had worked with him and Bruce was just dying laughing, looking at me, trying to figure out what the fuck this guy’s deal was.”

On Warrior refusing to let Triple H get much offense in during their WrestleMania XII match: “And then Triple H told a story, and this is not a lie, he went in, OK, it was his job because Triple H was not a main event star then, he was a guy they wanted to push, and he would shoot himself in the foot on that with the curtain call and his push would be delayed about a year, but he was a good young talent, and he went in saying, I’m supposed to do a job for the Ultimate Warrior, so I’m gonna do the best of my ability to do that and he hit Warrior with some things, Warrior said, no, this is what it’s going to be, you’re gonna get nothing, I’m gonna beat you. He wouldn’t work with him. It was not specifically booked that way for him to just emasculate Triple H. Triple H was his opponent so he could get a win on PPV in a special attraction match, a returning legend beats some guy on the roster that’s an upcoming star but he’s not a main event guy, it wasn’t supposed to be a big draw match, the draw was the return of the Ultimate Warrior, but we didn’t say no, you need to fucking beat this guy with no offense and treat him like a piece of shit. That was the Ultimate Warrior, because that was what he did, because it was all about him.”

On how Warrior never wanted to get any better: “He never wanted to get any better, he never wanted to learn, he never wanted to take care of guys, he never wanted to have a good match, and he accomplished all of those things.”

